Make Your Post Holiday Outings a Little Sweeter This Weekend with a Free Pumpkin Spice Dipped Soft Serve Cone from Hamburger Stand

Restaurant Chain Offering a FREE Delicious Treat with Purchase

Irvine, CA (RestaurantNews.com) If you’re a big softie for Pumpkin Spice, Hamburger Stand has something nice! Starting Friday, November 29th through Sunday, December 1st, the quintessential burger joint is treating guests to a free Pumpkin Spice Dipped Cone with any purchase.

“We decided to treat our guests to something special this Thanksgiving weekend,” says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Hamburger Stand. “There’s nothing sweeter than topping off a delicious meal with a cool treat so we’re offering them a free Pumpkin Spice Dipped Cone with any purchase.”

The Pumpkin Spice Dipped Cone promotion will only be available this weekend at participating locations. To find a location near you, visit https://www.hamburgerstand.com.

About Hamburger Stand

Founded by John Galardi in 1982 in Garden Grove, Calif. and based in Irvine, Calif., Hamburger Stand (http://www.hamburgerstand.com) prides itself on bringing quality burgers and more to its customers at a great value. It operates 12 stores in four states and is part of The Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Wienerschnitzel and Tastee-Freez LLC.

Contact:

Julian Paolino

Powerhouse Communications

949-261-2216

julian@powerhousecomm.com