Make Your Culinary Dreams a Reality at Brooklyn’s FoodWorks

Kicking off your food company is never easy, especially in New York City, but collaborative kitchen and food incubator FoodWorks in Brooklyn is here to help you launch your business and build your food empire.

Not only does FoodWorks provide a working space for entrepreneurs, but also an opportunity to connect with mentors, strategic partners, and services that can help in getting a small business started, according to the company website.

To get a taste of what FoodWorks is all about, the company is hosting an event on Wednesday, July 12, called “Meet the Makers.” During the event, guests can be some of the first to see the space and mingle with local food businesses including Keeper’s Coffee Soda, Ra Bliss Balls, Bad Seed Chili Granola, and Aida Snacks.

The event will take place at FoodWorks Brooklyn at 630 Flushing Avenue from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests can RSVP to the event for $10 online.