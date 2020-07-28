Rick Kintzel
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

“Make sure you tell the people closest to you every day that you love them”: At vigil, 200 mourn teen, man killed in Allentown fire

July 28, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
Rick Kintzel

Family and friends leave candles, messages to uncle, nephew who died in an Allentown fire Monday.