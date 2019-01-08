Make Rotisserie Chicken Your Kitchen Hero in 2019

Nothing can save a busy weeknight dinner like a rotisserie chicken.

It's one of the reliable foods you can turn to that can be quickly turned into a delicious meal (or meals).

I shared my love of rotisserie chicken on Twitter recently and, not surprisingly, a lot of readers shared my feelings. We have all been in the same situation, faced with a weeknight hole in the recipe rotation, and rotisserie chicken comes to the rescue.

I asked readers for some of their favorite ways to turn a rotisserie chicken into dinner. Here are some of their suggestions, a few of my own and tips on how and where to buy one:

A tasty bargain

Many of us don't have time during the week to roast a chicken, which generally takes 20 minutes per pound plus the time to clean up afterward.

A rotisserie chicken is ready to go, seasoned and juicy. I try to buy mine around on the way home from work so it's close to dinner time.

Consider pricing, too. Depending where you get your chicken, it can be a real bargain. A two-pound rotisserie chicken costs generally between $5 and $6 at most supermarkets, including Wegmans and Weis. And for my family of four, I can generally get two meals out of a rotisserie chicken. To compare: Boneless chicken breast averages $3.18 a pound nationally.

Chicken breast is more expensive and takes more effort to make tasty than simply getting a whole rotisserie chicken. If you think of your time as money, you can see a rotisserie chicken can be a bargain.

From sliced to salad, and everything in between

Not only is it a bargain but rotisserie chicken also is versatile.

Here are a few ideas on what you can do with yours:

Stir fry: Break the chicken down, removing all the meat, chopping into bite-size portions. Prepare some rice (I do mine in my Instant Pot) and stir fry whatever vegetables you have on hand. Mix together.

Chicken salad: A lot of folks on Twitter said they love to make chicken salad with their birds. Depending how many people you have in your gang, you can get dinner and a couple lunches out of it. A basic dressing is made with mayo (plain Greek yogurt is tasty, too) and whatever seasonings and add-ins you like. My sister-in-law makes a tasty chicken salad with mayo, curry powder, salt and pepper with celery, onions and green grapes (cut small). One of our photographers, Amy Shortell, does a chicken salad with Granny Smith apple and almond slivers (and a touch of mayo). You can put the chicken salad atop greens or inside a roll, or even encase it in a blanket of Bibb or butter lettuce.

Pulled chicken sandwiches: Take all the chicken off the bone, pull it (or chop) and put it in a bowl. In a separate bowl, combine store-bought barbecue sauce (half of a small bottle) and about a cup of apple cider vinegar. Whisk and pour over the meat to combine. (If you prefer a more tangy sauce, add more vinegar or if you don't care for it, just use the barbecue sauce.) Put the chicken mixture inside soft rolls and serve with a salad. I've also put this mixture in tortilla wraps with a schmear of refried beans and a simple slaw.

Buffalo chicken dip: One of my Twitter followers makes a Buffalo chicken dip with his rotisserie chicken. I found an easy recipe from Food Network: Melt a block of cream cheese (till creamy, about 3 minutes) then add ½ cup celery and ½ cup hot sauce and combine with your shredded chicken. Put into a 9-inch pie plate and top with a cup of crumbled blue cheese. Seems like an easy dip to throw together for your next gathering or for watching football on Sundays.

Chicken chili: Chili is a difficult meal for a weeknight because of the time involved - but a rotisserie chicken can speed things up. Use chicken as the backbone for a quick "pantry chili." Grab a can or two of diced tomatoes, beans you like and chili seasonings from your pantry and put into a pot on the stove. While it's all heating, add a generous heap of frozen corn.

Soup: It's pretty much perfect soup weather but few people have time for an all-day soup during the week. A rotisserie chicken is a great shortcut. You can go a few different ways with it. One is to take all the meat off the bone and add to chicken stock, seasonings and noodles/rice/barley.

Soup can also be a great way to use the carcass after you've make your initial meal. I will often clean off the chicken, make my meal and put the carcass in a large zip bag and stash it away in the freezer till the weekend. Then, when I have more time, I put it in a pot with water, onions, carrots, celery and seasonings. Then I let it cook away on low. I may cheat and add a little chicken stock if it's not flavorful enough. Then I'll strain it over a large bowl, taking out any bits of chicken (you'll be surprised what's left on the bone). Then I'll add the stock back to the pot and add in the chicken and whatever else I have on hand (usually egg noodles), carrots and celery.

Good places to get them

Weis: A few friends on Facebook and Twitter get their rotisserie chickens from Weis. They are up front in my store in Emmaus, making it easy to grab one and go.

Sam's Club, Wegmans and Giant all received recommendations.

Costco: This is my favorite place to get a rotisserie chicken. I have gone at around 4:30 p.m. and waited in line with other store members for the chickens to be done. They are juicy, full of flavor and really meaty. And $4.99. (Like Sam's Club, you need to have a store membership.)

