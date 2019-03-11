Make Pi Day Thrice as Nice with Bojangles’ Sweet Potato Pies

Only at Bojangles’ on 3/14, enjoy three Sweet Potato Pies for $3.14

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Pies don’t have to be round. On the whimsical holiday of National Pi Day (Thursday, March 14), visit Bojangles’ to experience three of our splendid, rectangular-shaped Sweet Potato Pies for the fitting price of $3.14.

Corner to corner, you won’t beat our unique take on a Southern treat. Our Sweet Potato Pie is a crisp, oven-baked pastry, with a decadent sweet potato puree filling. Baked to a golden-brown, each pie is then brushed with a delectable cinnamon butter before serving. These flavors work together in perfect harmony, much like how the digits that make up Pi define the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter. See what we did there?

“Bojangles’ is all about flavor and fun,” said Randy Poindexter, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Bojangles’. “This promotion is a wonderful opportunity for our brand to have some fun with what has quickly become a popular occasion. Grabbing three of our flavorful sweet potato pies for just three bucks and change on Pi Day is math we can all understand and appreciate!”

Circle up with us on Twitter (@Bojangles1977) for Pi-themed math questions in the days leading up to National Pi Day. Answer a question correctly and you’ll be entered into a drawing for a Bojangles’ gift card. Questions will be developed by teachers in South Carolina, where Bojangles’ is a proud partner of South Carolina Future Minds. You can also grab our “It’s Raining Pies” Snapchat filter here.

Prices mentioned do not include taxes. Pricing and participation may vary by location.

