Make Life Easier for Your Staff with Waitbusters’ Auto Server Rotation

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters’ Digital Diner software is the all in one solution that strives to improve your restaurant’s performance. Digital Diner’s auto server rotation feature takes the guess work away from your busy hosts or hostesses. It intelligently suggests where a guest should be seated based on data and pre-determined preferences. This ensures that your staff can focus on the most important aspect of your business – providing your guests with the best dining experience possible.

Benefits:

Easy to set up

Removes Host or Hostess guess work during confusing peak times

Enhances personal customer service

Affordable and included in Waitbusters’ subscriptions

About Waitbusters Dining



Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com