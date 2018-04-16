Make Jon Smith Subs Your Top Pick for Catering Your Football Draft Party, April 26-28

West Palm Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Host an all-star football draft party by recruiting the help of Jon Smith Subs event catering. The South Florida favorite offers a variety of unique tasting subs that will help you score a touchdown with your friends and family. The 2018 football draft is scheduled for April 26-28 in Arlington, TX. To really score with their customers, Jon Smith Subs is offering a free platter of fresh-baked cookies with every sub platter order during the draft event.

“When it comes to sports-themed parties and subs, they go hand-in-hand,” said Scott Stuck, president of Jon Smith Subs. “Sub sandwiches are an easy-to-eat and filling item to feature at parties. Our subs are stacked with high-quality meats paired with farm-fresh ingredients. Plus, we bake our sandwich rolls fresh daily. Our catering options feature fan favorites that can make your party a winner.”

Jon Smith Subs offers a number of catering options to please any crowd. Customers may order sub platters, salads, and even add-ons such as drinks, chips and cookies. Jon Smith Subs team members are available to help customize catering orders for your upcoming draft parties or any gatherings, whether they’re at your home, office, school or other venues.

The Jon Smith Subs Plenti-Full Platter features individually wrapped 4” or 6” subs. Select from their “Best of the Best” including their Specialty Tuna Salad, Roast Beef, Turkey Breast, Authentic Italian Cold Cuts, Ham & Cheese or Cold Veggies & Provolone. The 4” subs platter typically feeds 18 people and the 6” subs platter typically feeds 12 people.

Orders may be placed in person at a local Jon Smith Subs location or via telephone. A 24-hour advance notice is strongly encouraged for large orders.

Need to cross one more thing off your party planning list? Jon Smith Subs also offers delivery for catering orders totaling $100 or more.

For more information about Jon Smith Subs and their catering services, visit www.jonsmithsubs.com.

About Jon Smith Subs

Founded in 1988, Jon Smith Subs was recently acquired by West Palm Beach-based United Franchise Group and is expanding rapidly in the US and abroad. For Jon Smith Subs franchise and Area Developer opportunities, please phone 888.978.3171 or visit www.jonsmithsubsfranchise.com.

