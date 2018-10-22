Make Jon Smith Subs Catering Part of Your Halloween Party Plans

West Palm Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Every year the ritual of Halloween shopping takes place. Running from store to store until you find the right costume for you or the kids is time consuming—not to mention the time spent in the grocery store buying candy and other goodies. Jon Smith Subs has the answer.

For all the parents who are already weary of getting ready for the big night, take some time for yourself and call Jon Smith Subs to cater your Halloween parties and get-togethers. The tremendous range of subs, sandwiches and side orders on the menu is hard to mask.

All it takes is one call, and you can have party platters of great-tasting food on hand before the ghosts and goblins arrive. Whether its Halloween night, or the days leading up to it, there’s never been a better time than now to experience the catering options offered by your local Jon Smith Subs.

Jon Smith Subs, a member of the United Franchise Group, meets the fast-growing fast-casual food concept with an array of appealing dishes. Customers may order sub platters, salads, and even add-ons such as drinks, chips, and cookies, and team members are happy to customize your order. Its Plenti-Full Platter features individually wrapped 4- and 6-inch subs with selections ranging from tuna salad, roast beef, turkey breast, authentic Italian cold cuts, ham and cheese, cold veggies, and provolone cheese. Its 4-inch sub platter typically feeds 18 people, while the 6-inch sub platters can easily meet the needs of up to 12 people.

Orders may be placed in person at your local Jon Smith Subs location or by telephone. For large orders, a 24-hour notice is strongly encouraged. Taste the difference and order in from Jon Smith Subs, one of the fastest growing franchises in the nation.

About Jon Smith Subs

The first Jon Smith sub shop opened in 1988 in Palm Beach County, FL with a commitment to serving the absolute highest-quality overstuffed, marinated grilled sirloin steak and real chicken breast subs. Jon Smith Subs has locations in South and Central Florida as well as Ohio, Nevada, Texas, and California—soon in Australia. Jon Smith Subs specializes in freshness, preparing all the ingredients for every sub on-site daily. Its sirloin steak and chicken breast subs are trimmed, sliced, seasoned, marinated, and grilled to order, various catering options are available, and its Plenti-Full Sub platters come as individually wrapped four-inch and six-inch subs.

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to a variety of internationally recognized brands including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimac, Jon Smith Subs, Venture X, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors, and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1400 franchisees throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

Contact:

Peyton Sadler

866-571-3449

peyton@inklinkmarketing.com