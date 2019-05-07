Make it a Magical Mother’s Day with Bojangles’ Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits

–

Plus, enter to win your mom a Caribbean cruise for two, courtesy of Bojangles’

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Bojangles’ Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits are making a grand return for Mother’s Day! On Friday, May 10 through Sunday, May 12, cruise to your local Bojangles’ with mom to pick up our delightful heart-shaped sweet treats, available only at participating locations.

Made from scratch by your local Bojangles’ Master Biscuit Maker, each Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuit is made with Bojangles’ Bo-Berries baked inside. After emerging from the oven, each biscuit is then drizzled with a decadent vanilla icing to create a treat guaranteed to sweeten mom’s special day. Remember, these biscuits are available at participating locations only on Mother’s Day weekend.

We all know moms deserve rest and relaxation more than anyone. That’s why Bojangles’ is giving away a Caribbean cruise to one amazing mom, plus a guest. First, visit Bojangles.com/MothersDayCruise to enter. You may submit a photo of your mom along with a short description on how she makes life flavorful or upload a brief video. We know moms come in different forms, so you’re invited to nominate a grandmother, aunt, mother-in-law or other impactful motherly figure.

“Bojangles’ fans often share their love for our Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits, so we’re pleased to reintroduce these popular treats for Mother’s Day Weekend,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer for Bojangles’. “Additionally, our Bojangles’ family knows there are many influential mothers out

there. We are thrilled to create a unique opportunity for one deserving mother to win the trip of a lifetime.” Enjoying Bojangles’ with mom? Get at us @Bojangles1977 on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

About Bojangles’, Inc.

Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles’® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. At December 30, 2018, Bojangles’ had 759 system-wide restaurants, of which 319 were company-operated and 440 were franchised restaurants, primarily located in the Southeastern United States. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

