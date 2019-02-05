Make it a Berry Special Valentine’s Day with Bojangles’ Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits

Seasonal treats now available at participating Bojangles’ restaurants through Valentine’s Day

Charlotte, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Heart-shaped products are everywhere this Valentine’s Day, but for a truly unique, original sweet treat, turn to Bojangles’ and our delicious, one-of-a-kind Heart-Shaped Bo- Berry Biscuits, now available through Thursday, February 14.

Nothing brings joy to your heart like a warm, freshly-baked Bo-Berry Biscuit. Each Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuit is expertly made from scratch by a Bojangles’ biscuit maker, using the brand’s proprietary 48-step biscuit-making process. With Bo-Berries baked inside and a decadent vanilla icing drizzled over each biscuit, we’ve created a delightful sweet biscuit that also pairs well with a cup of our Bo’Town Roasters coffee. Enjoy a Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuit for breakfast, as a midday pick-me-up or dessert, but remember, these lovely-shaped biscuits will only be available through February 14.

“At Bojangles’, we believe Valentine’s Day should be celebrated by everyone – couples, family members, friends, and co-workers,” said Randy Poindexter, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Bojangles’. “Whether you’re enjoying a couple of Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits with your special someone or grabbing a dozen to share at the office, these baked sweet treats will always warm your heart.”

What goes best with Bojangles’ Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuits? A Bojangles’-inspired e-greeting card! Drop your sweetie a lighthearted love note today. Or, share your heartfelt appreciation by sending one of our e-cards to a hero in your local community. Get started by visiting www.Bojangles.com/love. And for the Snapchat savvy, visit www.Bojangles.com/bemyboberry from your phone to download a special Heart-Shaped Bo-Berry Biscuit filter.

Please note that pricing and participation in this promotion may vary by location.

About Bojangles’, Inc.

Bojangles’, Inc. is a highly differentiated and growing restaurant operator and franchisor dedicated to serving customers high-quality, craveable food made from our Southern recipes, including breakfast served All Day, Every Day. Founded in 1977 in Charlotte, N.C., Bojangles’® serves menu items such as made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, delicious hand-breaded bone-in chicken, flavorful fixin’s (sides) and Legendary Iced Tea®. At December 30, 2018, Bojangles’ had 759 system-wide restaurants, of which 319 were company-operated and 440 were franchised restaurants, primarily located in the Southeastern United States. For more information, visit www.bojangles.com or follow Bojangles’ on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Cliff Cermak

Bojangles’ PR & Media Relations

704-519-2126

ccermak@bojangles.com