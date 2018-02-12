Make Domino’s Your Valentine with the Weeklong Carryout Special

Carryout customers can purchase large two-topping pizzas for $5.99 each from Feb. 12-18

Ann Arbor, MI (RestaurantNews.com) Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) wants to celebrate Valentine’s Day with its customers all week long. The recognized world leader in pizza delivery is offering large two-topping pizzas for $5.99 each, valid on carryout orders from Feb. 12-18.

“This week’s carryout special provides a perfect opportunity for customers who want to celebrate the love of pizza – or watch world-class winter sports – with a great meal at a great value,” said Jenny Fouracre, Domino’s spokesperson. “Whatever your pizza occasion is, the Domino’s team is looking forward to serving customers in our stores this week.”

Customers can take advantage of the $5.99 carryout deal by ordering over the phone, in-store, at dominos.com or via Domino’s mobile ordering apps. To find the nearest Domino’s location, visit dominos.com.

About Domino’s Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino’s Pizza is the recognized world leader in pizza delivery, with a significant business in carryout pizza. It ranks among the world’s top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 14,400 stores in over 85 international markets. Domino’s had global retail sales of nearly $10.9 billion in 2016, with more than $5.3 billion in the U.S. and more than $5.5 billion internationally. In the third quarter of 2017, Domino’s had global retail sales of more than $2.8 billion, with nearly $1.4 billion in the U.S. and over $1.4 billion internationally. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for over 97% of Domino’s stores as of the third quarter of 2017. Emphasis on technology innovation helped Domino’s reach an estimated $5.6 billion in global digital sales in 2016, and has produced several innovative ordering platforms, including Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Apple Watch, Amazon Echo, Twitter and text message using a pizza emoji. In late 2017, as part of an industry-first collaboration with Ford Motor Company, Domino’s began a meaningful test of delivery using self-driving vehicles.

