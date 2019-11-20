The (major) splurge: 10 totally over-the-top gifts

The holiday season may be the time to spoil the one you love, but we've gone far past that sentiment. We've found a trove of luxe gifts, including the season's hottest collabs, from a one-of-a-kind Indian Scout motorcycle in Tiffany blue, to a Saint Laurent x Wilson tennis racket (and yes, matching balls). Or you can pamper your favorite foodie with an ounce - or two - of freshly foraged Black Winter Truffles that are only available for a short time each winter. One can always dream.

