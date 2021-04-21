Main Squeeze Juice Co. Opens Uptown New Orleans Location

Local juice and smoothie bar franchise set to open ninth Louisiana storefront

New Orleans, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Main Squeeze Juice Co. – a New Orleans-based juice and smoothie bar franchise – is opening a new location in Uptown New Orleans in mid-April. The new storefront will be located at 5808 Magazine St., which is blocks away from the Main Squeeze’s headquarters office.

To celebrate its grand opening, the new store will be offering promotions including $6 smoothies, juices, bowls, and an opportunity for free t-shirts during the opening weekend from April 23, 24, and 25. The Uptown New Orleans location will be locally owned and operated by brother-and-sister duo, Andrew Blackwell and Jennifer Perkins. This location happens to be their fourth location in New Orleans, with another one in Elmwood on the way.

“We are excited to be opening this new Main Squeeze location and bringing the delicious and healthy juices, smoothies and bowls to the Uptown New Orleans community and its residents,” said Blackwell. “It’s very rewarding to see the Main Squeeze brand grow and expand locally and to be a part of that growth is a huge honor.”

Main Squeeze’s mission is to make healthy easier, and the company’s nutritionist-designed, superfood-centric menu does exactly that. It’s gluten-free and vegan menu offers a daily source of plant-based nutrition packed with natural and quick energy. The concept’s proprietary recipes feature nutritionist-designed cold-pressed juices and superfood smoothies, along with one, three, and five-day juice cleanse programs, shots, and acai bowls created from organic and wild-harvested acai berries from the Amazon rainforest in Northeast Brazil.

For more information about Main Squeeze Juice Co.’s franchise opportunity, please visit mainsqueezefranchise.com .

About Main Squeeze Juice Company

Founded in 2016 and franchising since August of 2017, Main Squeeze Juice Company is a New Orleans, Louisiana-based juice and smoothie bar franchise whose nutritionist-designed, superfood-inspired menu seeks to change the lives of those looking for a healthier and more convenient way of fulfilling nutritional goals. Speaking of New Orleans, two former Saints players play huge role within the brand. Thomas Morstead, being a part of the ownership group and Marques Colston as a face of the 2018 partnership. With 19 locations currently open and operating in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, Main Squeeze expects to open more than 60 additional franchisee- and corporate-owned stores throughout the Southeast and Midwest over the next several years. For more information, visit www.mainsqueezejuiceco.com .

