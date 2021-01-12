Main Squeeze Juice Co. Opens First Fort Worth Storefront

Juice and smoothie bar franchise opens first location in the area, with more locations to follow

Ft. Worth, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Main Squeeze Juice Co. – a Louisiana-based juice and smoothie bar franchise whose ownership group includes current New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead and former Saints wide receiver Marques Colston – is opening its first location in Ft. Worth. The area’s first store is scheduled to open at 4560 Heritage Trace Parkway on January 22.

To celebrate its grand opening, the new store will be offering promotions including $5 smoothies, juices, and bowls all weekend. Main Squeeze’s mission is to make healthy easier, and the company’s nutritionist-designed, superfood-centric menu does exactly that. It’s gluten-free and vegan menu offers a daily source of plant-based nutrition packed with natural and quick energy.

The upcoming opening is part of a big Texas move for Main Squeeze. The company has already opened eight locations in the Houston area over the past couple of years and has now turned its attention to opening as many as 20 total stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

“In an area defined by its Southern food, tacos and BBQ, it can be hard to eat healthy,” said Jana Simpson, who will own and operate the new retailer with her husband, Steve. “Main Squeeze has a strong philosophy of health and wellness behind them, and we couldn’t be prouder about being a part of this revolution. I think now more than ever people are looking for brands that demonstrate this. We want to give the Fort Worth community something to look forward to, and I think everyone is looking for some good news right now.”

The concept’s proprietary recipes feature nutritionist-designed cold-pressed juices and superfood smoothies, along with one, three, and five-day juice cleanse programs, shots, and acai bowls created from organic and wild-harvested acai berries from the Amazon rainforest in Northeast Brazil.

“Main Squeeze also believes in loving others, animals and the ground beneath us – we’re passionate about offering a 100% plant-powered menu, protecting the environment through biodegradable and recyclable packaging and seeking to change the lives of those looking for a healthier and more convenient way of fulfilling their nutritional goals one cold-pressed juice, açaì bowl or smoothie at a time,” added Steve.

The local expansion plans come at a time when Main Squeeze continues to rapidly expand its national footprint. Today, there are 13 locations open and operating throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas with more than 60 additional franchisee- and corporate-owned stores in various stages of development across the Southeast.

