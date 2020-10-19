Main Squeeze Juice Co. Opens in Downtown New Orleans

New Orleans, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Main Squeeze Juice Co. , a juice and smoothie bar franchise dedicated to “Making Healthy Easier,” is expanding in its hometown of New Orleans with the opening of its third local storefront. The new location will be opening on October 23 at 820 Carondelet St .

Main Squeeze Juice Co. has strong ties to New Orleans and is excited to strengthen its presence in the local community. The brand’s ownership group includes New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead and former Saints wide receiver Marques Colston, and Main Squeeze made headlines throughout the pandemic after delivering over 10,000 immune-boosting products to healthcare workers in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Houston.

The new location will be owned and operated by brothers and New Orleans locals, Trevor and David Gilmore. Both brothers currently work as accountants in Louisiana and have always looked forward to opening a business together – when they found Main Squeeze, it just made sense.

“The first time I visited a Main Squeeze, I loved everything they had to offer,” David said. “The menu has something for everyone, and during times like these, we are proud to do everything we can to help people feel healthy and energized.”

To celebrate the store’s opening, the new location will be offering $5 smoothies, bowls, and juices all weekend from October 23-25. They also plan on giving away prizes throughout the weekend, including Saints merchandise, courtesy of Thomas Morstead.

“We’re so excited to watch Main Squeeze grow both nationally and right here in New Orleans,” said Morstead. “We live in an incredible community, and this new downtown location gives us the opportunity to reach so many more people and offer them an easy way to feel energized and nourished.”

Main Squeeze’s mission is to make healthy easier, and the company’s nutritionist-designed, superfood-centric menu does exactly that. Its gluten-free and vegan menu offers a daily source of plant-based nutrition packed with natural and quick energy. The concept’s proprietary recipes feature nutritionist-designed cold-pressed juices and superfood smoothies, along with one, three, and five-day juice cleanse programs, shots, and acai bowls created from organic and wild-harvested acai berries from the Amazon rainforest in Northeast Brazil.

“Now more than ever, we see the importance of providing people with simple options to fuel your body,” said CEO Thomas Nieto. “As we continue expansion in New Orleans and beyond, we are excited to make nourishing options accessible to more people and live up to our mission of making healthy easier.”

The local expansion plans come at a time when Main Squeeze continues to rapidly expand its national footprint. There are now 14 locations open and operating throughout Louisiana and Texas, with more than 60 units in various stages of development. 4 of the locations in development are set to open in New Orleans over the next few years.

For more information about Main Squeeze Juice Co.’s franchise opportunity, please visit mainsqueezefranchise.com .

About Main Squeeze Juice Co.

Founded in 2016 and franchising since 2017, Main Squeeze Juice Co. is a New Orleans, Louisiana-based juice and smoothie bar franchise whose nutritionist-designed, superfood-inspired menu seeks to change the lives of those looking for a healthier and more convenient way of fulfilling their nutritional goals. Today, there are 14 locations open and operating throughout Louisiana and Texas, with more than 60 additional franchise and corporate-owned stores in various stages of development across the Southeast. For more information, visit www.mainsqueezejuiceco.com .

