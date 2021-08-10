Main Squeeze Juice Co. Makes Healthy Even Easier and Faster with New App

Juice and smoothie bar franchise set to launch mobile app with enhanced features

New Orleans, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Main Squeeze Juice Co. – a New Orleans-based juice and smoothie bar franchise – has announced the launch of the Main Squeeze Mobile App that can be used at all 23 locations across Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Florida. The app is available in the App Store and Google Play Store.

When customers download the all-new Main Squeeze Mobile App through August 31, they will receive a free juice or smoothie of their choice, no purchase necessary. Customers will be able to find and save their favorite orders of juices, smoothies, and bowls while managing their favorite Main Squeeze location and notification preferences. Additionally, the app allows customers to use Apple Pay or save their credit card information, using encrypted tokenization, for an even faster and easier app experience.

“We are excited to launch this new app so we can help make healthy even easier and faster by reaching our customers where they already shop everyday: their phones,” said Thomas Nieto, CEO of Main Squeeze. “Customers can still get their favorite products, with any add-ins they choose, now with new and convenient contactless options for payment and pickup.”

Finding fast and fresh food can be a challenge, so the Main Squeeze Mobile App provides customers with a faster and easier avenue of doing so with a simple tap on their phones. Not only can you order seamlessly, but the app will help you find detailed nutrition information for every Main Squeeze product, as well as educational videos on each juice with their in-house Registered Dietitian and COO, Julie Canseco RDN. Couple these features with the state-of-the-art geo-fencing technology used for both their in-store and curb-side pickup options, and you’ve got the easiest and fastest way to fulfil your nutritional goals, which delivers on the company’s mission of making healthy easier.

Main Squeeze’s mission is to make healthy easier, and the company’s nutritionist-designed, superfood-centric menu does exactly that. It’s gluten-free and vegan menu offers a daily source of plant-based nutrition packed with natural and quick energy. The concept’s proprietary recipes feature chef-inspired, cold-pressed juices and superfood smoothies, along with one-, three- and five-day juice cleanse programs, shots, and acai bowls created from organic and wild-harvested acai berries from the Amazon rainforest in Northeast Brazil.

“Health begins and ends with how you choose to fuel your body and your lifestyle,” said Nieto. “We aim to reach even more customers with our healthy and quick options and the innovative perks in the app will provide a new and updated ordering experience for all Main Squeeze customers.”

Today, there are 23 locations open and operating throughout Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Florida. Additionally, the brand has more than 60 additional franchisee- and corporate-owned stores in various stages of development across the Southeast, and now the Midwest.

For more information about Main Squeeze Juice Co.’s franchise opportunity, please visit mainsqueezefranchise.com .

About Main Squeeze Juice Company

Founded in 2016 and franchising since August of 2017, Main Squeeze Juice Company is a New Orleans, Louisiana-based juice and smoothie bar franchise whose nutritionist-designed, superfood-inspired menu seeks to change the lives of those looking for a healthier and more convenient way of fulfilling nutritional goals, and whose ownership group includes two former Saints NFL players: Superbowl XLIV Champions Thomas Morstead and Marques Colston. With 23 locations currently open and operating in Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Florida, Main Squeeze expects to open more than 60 additional franchisee- and corporate-owned stores throughout the Southeast and Midwest over the next several years. For more information, visit mainsqueezejuiceco.com .

Contact:

Catrina Weiss

Franchise Elevator PR

720-224-7470

cweiss@franchiseelevator.com

More from Main Squeeze Juice Co.

The post Main Squeeze Juice Co. Makes Healthy Even Easier and Faster with New App first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.