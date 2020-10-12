Main Squeeze Juice Co. Has Donated 10,000 Wellness Shots, Juices and Smoothies to Frontline Workers During Pandemic

New Orleans, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) In an effort to boost healthcare workers’ physical and cognitive health during COVID-19, Main Squeeze Juice Co. , the New Orleans-based juice and smoothie franchise whose ownership group includes New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead and former Saints receiver Marques Colston, has delivered 10,000 wellness shots, smoothies and juices to those on the frontlines.

The initiative kicked off during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March, and has since made deliveries to various medical and health facilities throughout various parts of Louisiana, including New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Shreveport. A delivery was also made to a local hospital in Houston, Texas.

“In hospitals and clinics around the country, frontline health workers are spending countless hours combatting the disease in our communities and assisting those in need. They are taking on significant personal risk, and maintaining their health is of paramount importance, as is maintaining high energy levels and a clear mind,” said Main Squeeze founder and CEO Thomas Nieto. “This is the very least we can do to show our appreciation and thank them for the hard work they do every day. We wouldn’t be here without them.”

Most of the products that were delivered over the past six months included Main Squeeze’s Cure shots, which are known to awaken one’s immune system due to the high content of vitamin C and antioxidants, as well as give individuals a boost of energy from a cayenne pepper kick. According to Nieto, the shot is “intense” but the benefits are worth it.

Other Main Squeeze menu items – including Espresso shots, and some of the franchise’s chef-designed, dietitian-inspired cold-pressed juices and superfood smoothies – have also been delivered as part of the initiative.

“We are just trying to provide some good nutrition for the doctors, nurses, healthcare staff at the hospitals and it’s just our way of adding in a little support,” said Morstead, who personally delivered the first shipment to a New Orleans medical center back in March. “Obviously you’re seeing stories of this all over. People are chipping in all sorts of different ways around the country and around the world. We’re just trying to do our little part.”

Colston added, “Our shots do have a positive impact on your immune system. So with Main Squeeze being a community partner, we reached out to these facilities and really just wanted to do our part to help support the frontline workers that are literally putting their lives on the line every day. We felt the need to give them something that would help them boost their immune system from a preventative standpoint and, if nothing else, a morale boost to let them know we appreciate what they’re doing.”

About Main Squeeze Juice Co.

Founded in 2016 and franchising since August of 2017, Main Squeeze Juice Co. is a New Orleans, Louisiana-based juice and smoothie bar franchise whose nutritionist-designed, superfood-inspired menu seeks to change the lives of those looking for a healthier and more convenient way of fulfilling their nutritional goals. Today, there are 13 locations open and operating throughout Louisiana and Texas, with more than 60 additional franchisee- and corporate-owned stores in various stages of development across the Southeast. For more information, visit www.mainsqueezejuiceco.com .

