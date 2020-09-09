Main Squeeze Juice Co. Coming to Hattiesburg

Local doctor and wife set to open juice and smoothie bar at The District at Midtown; Want to “help everyone reach their health goals more conveniently”

New Orleans, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Main Squeeze Juice Co. – a juice and smoothie bar franchise whose ownership group includes New Orleans Saints punter Thomas Morstead and former Saints wide receiver Marques Colston – is headed to Hattiesburg.

The new 1,500 square foot store, slated to open at The District at Midtown in October, will be owned and operated by Dr. Jeff Wilson, a Urologist at Hattiesburg Clinic, and his wife, Katey. This marks the first of 10 total stores the Wilsons are committed to opening throughout Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.

“Several of my patients, including my family, began avoiding highly-processed foods and noticed a significant difference in the way we felt, ” said Dr. Wilson. “At the same time, other family members, colleagues, and friends began expressing their desire to give it a try, but noted it was very time consuming to make cold pressed juice, healthy smoothies and bowls. We also noticed that there were no grab and go options in the area for these healthy items, so we started looking for ways to fill this void in our community and that lead us to Main Squeeze.”

Referring to their first store in Hattiesburg, Katey added, “Midtown is the center for healthcare and education in the region, and we are thrilled to not only bring Main Squeeze to The District, but also give the community the high-quality, nutritious juices and smoothies they crave. Our family values health and wellness, and we know that the community does as well. We want to help everyone reach their health goals more conveniently.”

Main Squeeze’s mission is to make healthy easier, and the company’s nutritionist-designed, superfood-centric menu does exactly that. It’s gluten-free and vegan menu offers a daily source of plant-based nutrition packed with natural and quick energy. The concept’s proprietary recipes feature nutritionist-designed cold-pressed juices and superfood smoothies, along with one, three, and five-day juice cleanse programs, shots, and acai bowls created from organic and wild-harvested acai berries from the Amazon rainforest in Northeast Brazil.

“Good health begins with how you choose to fuel your body,” said Dr. Wilson. “Main Squeeze’s goal is to make this first step easier by offering fruits and vegetables, void of fillers, preservatives and added sugars, in a quick and appealing way.”

The local expansion plans come at a time when Main Squeeze continues to rapidly expand its national footprint. Today, there are 13 locations open and operating throughout Louisiana and Texas, with more than 60 additional franchisee- and corporate-owned stores in various stages of development across the Southeast.

For more information about Main Squeeze Juice Co., please visit www.mainsqueezejuiceco.com .

About Main Squeeze Juice Co.

Founded in 2016 and franchising since August of 2017, Main Squeeze Juice Co. is a New Orleans, Louisiana-based juice and smoothie bar franchise whose nutritionist-designed, superfood-inspired menu seeks to change the lives of those looking for a healthier and more convenient way of fulfilling their nutritional goals. Today, there are 13 locations open and operating throughout Louisiana and Texas, with more than 60 additional franchisee- and corporate-owned stores in various stages of development across the Southeast. For more information, visit www.mainsqueezejuiceco.com .

