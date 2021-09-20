Main Squeeze Juice Co. Comes to St. Louis, Missouri

Juice and smoothie bar franchise to open multiple Missouri locations as part of national expansion efforts

St. Louis, MO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Main Squeeze Juice Co. , a Louisiana-based juice and smoothie bar franchise, is opening at least four new locations in the St. Louis, Missouri area. The first store is set to open in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis later this year as part of Main Squeeze’s move into the Midwest.

Alex and Madison Kamakas, husband and wife duo, have signed on to open at least four Missouri locations. The duo will be bringing healthy on-the-go options to the Gateway City, an area known for its vibrant restaurant community that is currently undergoing tremendous culinary growth.

“We are so excited to be bringing Main Squeeze to St. Louis and providing quick, healthy options to the local community,” said Madison Kamakas, one of the owners of the Missouri locations. “We are looking forward to being the first Main Squeeze location in Missouri and providing fresh and healthy juices, smoothies and bowls to people across the state.”

Main Squeeze’s mission is to make healthy easier, and the company’s nutritionist-designed, superfood-centric menu does exactly that. Its gluten-free and vegan menu offers a daily source of plant-based nutrition packed with natural and quick energy. The concept’s proprietary recipes feature chef-inspired cold-pressed juices and superfood smoothies, along with one-, three- and five-day juice cleanse programs, shots, and acai bowls created from organic and wild-harvested acai berries from the Amazon rainforest in Northeast Brazil.

“Health begins and ends with how you choose to fuel your body and your lifestyle,” said Main Squeeze CEO Thomas Nieto. “We strongly believe in providing our customers with the freshest and highest quality ingredients possible, and we are excited to expand to St. Louis and Missouri.”

The local expansion plans come at a time when Main Squeeze continues to rapidly expand its national footprint. Today, there are 23 locations open and operating throughout Louisiana, Texas, Florida, and Mississippi, with more than 60 additional franchisee- and corporate-owned stores in various stages of development across the Southeast, and now the Midwest.

Customers of the new store will also be able to use the Main Squeeze Mobile App which is available in the App Store and Google Play Store. Users will be able to find and save their favorite orders of juices, smoothies, and bowls while managing their favorite Main Squeeze location and notification preferences. State of the art geofencing capabilities let the store know when you arrive curbside or in store for your order. Additionally, the app allows users to use Apple Pay or save their credit card information, using encrypted tokenization, for an even faster and easier app experience.

About Main Squeeze Juice Company

Founded in 2016 and franchising since August of 2017, Main Squeeze Juice Company is a New Orleans, Louisiana-based juice and smoothie bar franchise whose nutritionist-designed, superfood-inspired menu seeks to change the lives of those looking for a healthier and more convenient way of fulfilling nutritional goals, and whose ownership group includes two former Saints NFL players: Superbowl XLIV Champions Thomas Morstead and Marques Colston. With 23 locations currently open and operating in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, Main Squeeze expects to open more than 60 additional franchisee- and corporate-owned stores throughout the Southeast and Midwest over the next several years. For more information, visit mainsqueezejuiceco.com .

