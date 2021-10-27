Main Squeeze Juice Co. Brings Healthy Living to Lake Conroe

New Orleans-based juice bar continues expansion across Texas

Montgomery, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Main Squeeze Juice Co. , a juice and smoothie bar franchise dedicated to “Making Healthy Easier,” is expanding their presence in the Houston area, opening their newest location in Montgomery. The new location is set to open on Friday, Nov. 5th at 15260, Highway 105 W, Suite 132.

With 10 locations across the Houston area, this location will be the brand’s first in Montgomery. The upcoming opening has been long awaited by the Montgomery community, giving them the “finally” moment they have been waiting for. The store front will be owned by local entrepreneurs Megan and Adrien Benoit, and operated by Adrien’s sister, Ashley Tassin. This location happens to be the Benoit’s second location in Texas, with their first in Conroe.

“The opening of our Montgomery location has felt like a long time coming,” said Megan. “So many customers at our Conroe location are from Montgomery and have been making the commute. People have been asking us to open a location in Montgomery and I am happy to finally provide them with healthy options close to home.”

The new location will sit on Lake Conroe directly next to the marina, offering boat access. To celebrate its grand opening, the store will be offering promotions all weekend, including $5 smoothies and juices with free t-shirts for any customer who makes a purchase. To top it off, Megan and Adrien will be offering free 12 oz. smoothies to 12 lucky winners every day.

In addition to Main Squeeze, Megan and Adrien own a towing business, founded by her family in 1998. Megan recalls learning about Main Squeeze after her former classmates opened the franchise location in Lake Charles. She was even further persuaded to join the Main Squeeze family after her neighbor Jeff Drost opened a location in Webster.

“While the Main Squeeze community caught my attention, the concept won me over. I am proud to provide my community with healthy and fulfilling options. I’m thrilled to expand the concept and reach new communities of people,” added Megan.

Main Squeeze’s mission is to make healthy easier, and the company’s nutritionist-designed, superfood-centric menu does exactly that. It’s gluten-free and vegan menu offers a daily source of plant-based nutrition packed with natural and quick energy. The concept’s proprietary recipes feature nutritionist-designed cold-pressed juices and superfood smoothies, along with one, three, and five-day juice cleanse programs, shots, and acai bowls created from organic and wild-harvested acai berries from the Amazon rainforest in Northeast Brazil.

About Main Squeeze Juice Company

Founded in 2016 and franchising since August of 2017, Main Squeeze Juice Company is a New Orleans, Louisiana-based juice and smoothie bar franchise whose nutritionist-designed, superfood-inspired menu seeks to change the lives of those looking for a healthier and more convenient way of fulfilling nutritional goals. Speaking of New Orleans, two former Saints players play a huge role within the brand. Thomas Morstead, being a part of the ownership group and Marques Colston as a face of the 2018 partnership.

Customers of Main Squeeze can easily place orders with the Main Squeeze mobile app, available in the Google Play and App Store. Users are able to find and save their favorite orders of juices, smoothies, and bowls while managing their favorite Main Squeeze location and notification preferences. State of the art geofencing capabilities let the store know when you arrive curbside or in store for your order. Additionally, the app allows users to use Apple Pay or save their credit card information, using encrypted tokenization, for an even faster and easier app experience. With 24 locations currently open and operating in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, Main Squeeze expects to open more than 60 additional franchisee- and corporate-owned stores throughout the Southeast and Midwest over the next several years. For more information, visit mainsqueezejuiceco.com .

Contact:

Catrina Weiss

Franchise Elevator PR

847-945-1300 x 245

cweiss@franchiseelevator.com

The post Main Squeeze Juice Co. Brings Healthy Living to Lake Conroe first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.