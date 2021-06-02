Main Squeeze Juice Co. Brings Back “Watermelon Wars” to Kick Off Summer

The juice and smoothie bar franchise brings back the seasonal drinks for a limited time only

New Orleans, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Main Squeeze Juice Co. – a Louisiana-based juice and smoothie bar franchise – has announced the revival of their popular Watermelon Juices. Launching their campaign “Hydrate vs. Heat – What Team Are You On?”, the seasonal juices will be offered at all of Main Squeeze Juice Co.’s locations for a limited time only, ending August 31st.

The brand is excited to bring back their signature watermelon line, featuring their Hydrate and Heat juices. Hydrate offers a refreshing tropical blend of hydrating coconut water and antioxidant-rich watermelon with a hint of sweetness from the pineapple. This tropical treat is perfect for all levels of juicers and those looking for a refreshing summer sip. On the other hand, Heat offers a spicy-spin on your typical watermelon juice with a blend of antioxidant-rich watermelon and immune boosting serrano pepper! It’s the perfect option for spice-lovers and those looking for a refreshing summer drink.

“We are excited to bring back one of our most popular seasonal items as the summer heat begins to set in,” said Thomas Nieto, CEO of Main Squeeze. “After seeing great success with our watermelon line last year, we hope to attract returning and new fans alike across our locations and decide once and which juice is superior once and for all.”

To make things even more tantalizing, Main Squeeze Juice Co. will be running an exciting contest from June 1st to August 1st, offering one lucky winner a $500 Main Squeeze gift card. Contestants will be entered into the raffle with a purchase of a Hydrate or Heat juice, they simply need to sign in using their rewards number to be eligible! The winner will be chosen on August 1st.

Main Squeeze’s mission is to make healthy easier, and the company’s nutritionist-designed, superfood-centric menu does exactly that. It’s gluten-free and vegan menu offers a daily source of plant-based nutrition packed with natural and quick energy. The concept’s proprietary recipes feature nutritionist-designed cold-pressed juices and superfood smoothies, along with one, three, and five-day juice cleanse programs, shots, and acai bowls created from organic and wild-harvested acai berries from the Amazon rainforest in Northeast Brazil.

About Main Squeeze Juice Company

Founded in 2016 and franchising since August of 2017, Main Squeeze Juice Company is a New Orleans, Louisiana-based juice and smoothie bar franchise whose nutritionist-designed, superfood-inspired menu seeks to change the lives of those looking for a healthier and more convenient way of fulfilling nutritional goals. Speaking of New Orleans, two former Saints players play huge role within the brand. Thomas Morstead, being a part of the ownership group and Marques Colston as a face of the 2018 partnership. With 20 locations currently open and operating in Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, Main Squeeze expects to open more than 60 additional franchisee- and corporate-owned stores throughout the Southeast and Midwest over the next several years. For more information, visit mainsqueezejuiceco.com .

