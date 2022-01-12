Main Squeeze Juice Co. Aims to Keep Pace with Rapid Growth in 2022

New Orleans-based juice bar is looking to continue its success in the new year

New Orleans, LA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Main Squeeze Juice Co. , a juice and smoothie bar franchise dedicated to “Making Healthy Easier,” is gearing up for a busy year after rounding out 2021 with new locations and exceptional accolades, as health has continued to become a top priority for Americans. The brand opened eight new locations throughout 2021, bringing the brand to a total of 25 locations. In addition, Main Squeeze Juice Co. is looking to continue their momentum, kicking off the new year by expanding its presence in Texas.

“Main Squeeze Juice Co. has made remarkable strides in 2021, and I couldn’t be prouder,” said Main Squeeze Juice Co. CEO, Thomas Nieto. “Despite it being an unpredictable year, we were able to enter new communities and grow within existing ones. I credit this to our dedicated franchisees, and everyone who has believed in us and in the incredible power of healthy living.”

Main Squeeze Juice Co. has big plans for 2022, including targeting new markets within Arkansas, Georgia, and Tennessee. The brand also plans on expanding their outreach within their current markets of Louisiana, Florida, Mississippi, and Texas. Main Squeeze Juice Co. is looking to sign 50 licenses by the end of 2022, and open an additional 10 – 15 locations. They look to do this by empowering individuals across the nation to prioritize themselves through their health.

Making 2021 even sweeter, Main Squeeze Juice Co. was ranked second by Restaurant Business Buzzyworth Brands, recognizing the brand as an innovator and a fast-growing franchise.

“It’s incredibly humbling and rewarding to receive awards such as the Restaurant Business Buzzworthy Brands,” added Nieto. “It goes to show that investing in quality products and building a passionate team can truly make a difference in people’s lives!”

Main Squeeze’s mission is to make healthy easier, and the company’s nutritionist-designed, superfood-centric menu does exactly that by offering a daily source of plant-based nutrition packed with natural and quick energy. The concept’s proprietary recipes feature chef-inspired cold-pressed juices and superfood smoothies , along with one, three, and five day juice cleanse programs, wellness shots , and acai bowls created from organic and wild-harvested acai berries from the Amazon rainforest in Northeast Brazil.

To augment the company’s growth, Main Squeeze Juice Co. is seeking franchise partners who have a passion for clean, healthy eating and living. Including a one-time franchise fee of $35,000, the estimated initial investment required to open a Main Squeeze Juice Co. store ranges from $292,700 to $674,500, which depends on several factors. A typical location will seat 15-25 people and will retain approximately 10-15 employees.

For more information about Main Squeeze Juice Co.’s franchise opportunity, please visit www.mainsqueezejuiceco.com/franchise .

About Main Squeeze Juice Company

Founded in 2016 and franchising since August of 2017, Main Squeeze Juice Company is a New Orleans, Louisiana-based juice and smoothie bar franchise whose nutritionist-designed, superfood-inspired menu seeks to change the lives of those looking for a healthier and more convenient way of fulfilling nutritional goals. Speaking of New Orleans, two former Saints players play a huge role within the brand. Thomas Morstead, being a part of the ownership group and Marques Colston as a face of the 2018 partnership.

Customers of Main Squeeze can easily place orders with the Main Squeeze mobile app, available in the Google Play and App Store. Users are able to find and save their favorite orders of juices, smoothies, and bowls while managing their favorite Main Squeeze location and notification preferences. State of the art geofencing capabilities let the store know when you arrive curbside or in store for your order. Additionally, the app allows users to use Apple Pay or save their credit card information, using encrypted tokenization, for an even faster and easier app experience. With 25 locations currently open and operating in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas, Main Squeeze expects to open more than 60 additional franchisee- and corporate-owned stores throughout the Southeast and Midwest over the next several years. For more information, visit mainsqueezejuiceco.com .

