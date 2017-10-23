Main Event Turns Into The House Of Fun For Halloween

Free treats, FUNcards and costume contests at all centers nationwide Oct. 31

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) It’s time to dress up in your Batman and Wonder Woman costumes because Main Event Entertainment is throwing a frightfully fun Halloween party that you won’t want to miss.

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, all Main Event centers are hosting a costume contest beginning at 6 p.m. Come decked out in your spookiest costume and enter for your chance to win a free $25 Main Event Bonus Card. If Thor prevails, don’t fret; every partygoer dressed in costume will receive a free $5 Bonus FUNcard. And for everyone who prefers to dress in their everyday attire for Halloween, you’ll still end up heading home with a handful of free treats!

But the fun doesn’t stop there. Main Event will be offering its FUNbination special all day long. Enjoy all-you-can-play activities – bowling, billiards, laser tag and more – for just $7 each, all day Tuesday. Main Event will also offer FUNhour from 10 p.m. to close, featuring half-price games and a variety of handcrafted cocktails.

“We love Halloween and more importantly, we love to have fun,” said Becky Johnson, Main Event Chief Marketing and Sales Officer. “So we are hosting this fun party that will be a guaranteed good time for guests of all ages. We are looking forward to joining families and friends in celebrating the holiday with our fun costume contest, free goodies and wallet-friendly specials.”

Main Event is consistently ranked the “best place for parties,” thanks to its distinctive “Eat. Bowl. Play.” experience. From hassle-free birthday parties to company team-building events to an evening out enjoying a great meal and some friendly competition, Main Event offers more ways to have fun than you can pack into one visit!

Each center features state-of-the-art bowling, multi-level laser tag, a high ropes adventure course, billiards and a games gallery featuring more than 100 of the latest interactive video games. And whether you’re looking for a chef-inspired casual dining experience in a full-service American-fare restaurant, specialty pizzas in an Italian-themed cafe or handcrafted cocktails in a high energy bar surrounded by big screen TVs, Main Event’s chefs and bartenders aim to please.

For more information or to book an event, visit mainevent.com.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment is rapidly growing, with 38 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event features a unique “Eat. Bowl. Play.” experience, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages to Head for Fun. The company currently has multiple new centers under construction with several more in the pipeline for 2018 across the East, Midwest and Southern regions. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit mainevent.com.

Contact:

Ladd Biro

Champion Management

972-930-9933

lbiro@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com