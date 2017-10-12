Main Event To Sponsor Rob Jones’ Month Of Marathons

Paralympian, cross-country cyclist and combat-wounded hero to run 31 marathons in 31 cities in 31 days beginning tomorrow

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Rob Jones, a retired Marine Corps Sergeant who lost both legs when he stepped on an improvised explosive device in Afghanistan, has never been one to shy away from a challenge.

On Thursday, Oct. 12, he’ll begin his most extraordinary mission to date: Running 31 marathons in 31 major cities in 31 consecutive days!

And Main Event Entertainment is sponsoring him every step of the way.

You may remember Rob from his Bronze Medal-winning performance in the 2012 Paralympics. Or from 2014, when he became the first and only double-above-the-knee amputee to ride a normal bicycle 5,180 miles across America.

Beginning in London this Thursday, and continuing in the United States and Canada, Rob will run 26.2 miles in each selected city on his own, travel to the next city, and repeat, ending appropriately on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, in our Nation’s Capital. For his full itinerary, visit Rob Jones Journey here: robjonesjourney.com/schedule/.

“When we heard what Rob was planning to do, we were so amazed, we immediately asked how we could help,” said Becky Johnson, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer of Main Event Entertainment and proud daughter of a WWII Veteran. “We are proud to sponsor Rob through a donation to the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes. We also look forward to welcoming him to three of our centers along his route, to get him fed and recharged for the rest of his incredible journey.”

Rob will be stopping at each of the following Main Event locations during his Month of Marathons. The dates, locations and times of the visits are:

Thursday, Oct. 19 12500 Sycamore Station Place, Louisville, Ky @ approx. 3 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3 19441 I-45 South, Shenandoah, Texas @ approx. 3 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4 2070 S. Stemmons Fwy, Lewisville, Texas @ approx. 3 p.m.

Why is he taking on such a daunting and formidable challenge? Because Rob lives by his motto: “Survive. Recover. Live.” And because he realizes that being a double amputee, and retired from military service, doesn’t mean he is incapable of continuing to serve his country.

“I want to be an example for others to follow,” said Jones. “I hope that I will inspire others to follow in my footsteps, and make sacrifices of both time and effort toward a cause in which they believe. And with support from generous sponsors like Main Event, I intend to complete this journey and get the word out to even more people who would benefit from hearing my story.”

On Veterans Day, as Rob runs his final marathon on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Main Event will honor our nation’s veterans and active-duty military by inviting them to their nearest center to play games and eat for free* from open till 5 p.m. All military personnel receive a complimentary $10 FUNcard that can be used on all Main Event games, and can choose a free entrée from the special Veterans Day menu.

*Valid military ID or proof of service required. Veteran must show proof of military service with either a military ID card, Veterans Affairs card or discharge papers. Not valid with any other offer. Limit one per day/per center/per military member. Valid from open to 5 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2017.

Rob Jones’ Month of Marathons is coming your way. Once again, his journey will be dedicated to raising funds for three outstanding military charities: The Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes, the Semper Fi Fund and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Visit robjonesjourney.com to donate and learn more, like and follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and at @RobJonesJourney. Supporters are also invited to meet up with Rob, run alongside him and unite.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment is rapidly growing, with 38 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event features a unique “Eat. Bowl. Play.” experience, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages to Head for Fun. The company currently has multiple new centers under construction with several more in the pipeline for 2018 across the East, Midwest and Southern regions. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit mainevent.com.

