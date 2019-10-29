Main Event Salutes Nation’s Heroes with Free Food and Fun All Day on Veterans Day

All active-duty and retired U.S. military personnel are invited to enjoy a complimentary entrée and 30 minutes of game play at all 43 centers nationwide on Monday, Nov. 11

Plano, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Main Event, which owns and operates 43 entertainment centers across the country, is honoring the brave men and women that protect our freedom with an exciting offer this Veterans Day.

On Monday, Nov. 11, the ultimate entertainment destination invites all active-duty and retired U.S. military personnel to visit their nearest center for FREE food and fun all day! All military personnel will receive 30 minutes of game play that can be used on more than 100 interactive video games. Honored guests can also enjoy a free entrée from a special menu featuring:

Bacon & Cheddar Burger

Jumbo Wings & Fries Combo

10¢¢ Ultimate Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

Classic Cobb Salad

Crispy Chicken Tender Sandwich

Chicken Tenders & Fries

“We are community-focused company, and recognizing those who have served our country is very important to everyone at Main Event,” said Sarah Beddoe, Chief Brand Officer, Main Event. “We are honored to have the opportunity to offer our Veterans great food and fun as a sign of appreciation for everything they’ve done for all of us.”

Each Main Event center offers everything a guest could need for fun, from state-of-the-art bowling to multi-level laser tag to the latest in virtual reality gaming, among more than 100 other interactive video games. To learn more, visit mainevent.com.

