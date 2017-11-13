Main Event’s Winter FUNleagues Are The Way To Roll

Early enrollment for winter bowling league now open

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Good times with great friends make for an unforgettable experience at Main Event Entertainment during its Winter FUNleagues.

The ultimate entertainment destination is now offering early enrollment for its Winter FUNleagues, which begin on Sunday, Jan. 7. Enjoy time well spent with friends or coworkers while escaping the winter cold for just $8 per person, per week for eight weeks. Early enrollment is open now through Friday, Dec. 22. Guests who join and pay early will receive a choice of either a full-size Herradura Tequila-branded ball or a $50 FUNcard to use on game play.

Friendly competition is what FUNleagues are all about, they offer a unique, social bowling experience featuring prizes and theme nights throughout the season, so sign up today at mainevent.com and get ready to have a ball. Guests can enroll through Thursday, Jan. 11. Leagues are offered Sunday through Thursday.

“People are always on the lookout for fun, unique ways to spend quality time together during the winter season, which is why our Winter FUNleagues are always a huge hit,” said Becky Johnson, Chief Marketing & Sales Officer at Main Event Entertainment. “They provide a fun way to create lasting memories with friends and co-workers while also enjoying some friendly competition.”

Main Event is consistently ranked the “best place for parties,” thanks to its distinctive “Eat. Bowl. Play.” experience. From hassle-free birthday parties to company team-building events to an evening out enjoying a great meal, Main Event offers more ways to have fun than you can pack into one visit!

Each center features state-of-the-art bowling, multi-level laser tag, a high ropes adventure course, billiards and a games gallery featuring more than 100 of the latest interactive video games. And whether you’re looking for a chef-inspired casual dining experience in a full-service American-fare restaurant, specialty pizzas in an Italian-themed cafe or handcrafted cocktails in a high energy bar surrounded by big screen TVs, Main Event’s chefs and bartenders aim to please.

For more information or to book an event, visit mainevent.com.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment is rapidly growing, with 38 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event features a unique “Eat. Bowl. Play.” experience, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages to Head for Fun. The company currently has five new centers under construction with several more in the pipeline for 2018 across the East, Midwest and Southern regions. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit mainevent.com.

