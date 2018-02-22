Main Event’s Spring FUNleagues Are The Way To Roll

Early enrollment for spring bowling league begins Feb. 25

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Let the good times roll at Main Event Entertainment during Spring FUNleagues.

Beginning Feb. 25, the ultimate entertainment destination will be offering early enrollment for Spring FUNleagues, which begin on Sunday, April 1. Enjoy time well spent with friends, family, and co-workers for just $8 per person, per week for eight weeks. Leagues are offered Sunday through Thursday. Guests who sign-up and pay in full by March 25 will receive their choice of one of the following:

$50 in game play to use on Main Event’s interactive video games

One MLB Bowling Pin – choose from all 30 available MLB Teams or

Three championship pins for the Astros, Cubs and Royals

“Our Spring FUNleagues provide a fun way to create lasting memories with friends, family and co-workers,” said Brendan Mauri, Senior Director of Marketing at Main Event Entertainment. “It’s also a great way to meet new people through some friendly competition. We have theme nights and we give away prizes throughout the season, which makes the social experience even more fun and unique.”

Good times with great friends make for an unforgettable experience, so sign up today at mainevent.com and get ready to have a ball. Guests can enroll through April 5.

Main Event is consistently ranked the “best place for parties,” thanks to its distinctive “Eat. Bowl. Play.” experience. From hassle-free birthday parties to company team-building events to an evening out enjoying a great meal and some friendly competition, Main Event offers more ways to have fun than you can pack into one visit!

Each center features state-of-the-art bowling, multi-level laser tag, billiards and a games gallery featuring more than 100 of the latest interactive video games. And whether you’re looking for a chef-inspired casual dining experience – with delicious shareables like wings, loaded nachos or oven-baked artisan pizza in a full-service American-fare grill – or handcrafted cocktails in a high-energy bar surrounded by big screen TVs, Main Event’s chefs and bartenders aim to please.

Main Event also offers fully equipped private meeting spaces with the latest audio-visual technology, full-service catering, free Wi-Fi and everything else essential to hosting corporate meetings, team-building exercises, holiday parties and other gatherings both large and small.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment is rapidly growing, with 38 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event features a unique “Eat. Bowl. Play.” experience, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages to Head for Fun. The company currently has four new centers under construction with several more in the pipeline for 2018 – 2019 across the East, Midwest and Southern regions. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit mainevent.com.

