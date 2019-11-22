Main Event Partners with The Birthday Party Project to Bring Joy to Children Experiencing Homelessness

Ultimate entertainment center to host epic birthday parties for hundreds of children living in homeless and transitional facilities; first party set for Nov. 23 in Grapevine

Plano, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Happy Birthday. It’s two words. Two words often followed by a song … a big wish … cheers and hugs from friends. Yet many of the 2.5 million youth currently experiencing homelessness in America will not get to experience these time-honored birthday traditions nor feel the joy of being celebrated on their special day.

That is now changing, thanks to The Birthday Party Project , along with support from companies like Main Event Entertainment , the fastest-growing eating and entertainment brand in the country.

Main Event and The Birthday Party Project proudly announce a new partnership, allowing them to now celebrate birthdays inside Main Event centers. Founded in 2012, The Birthday Party Project’s mission is to bring JOY to children living in homeless and transitional living facilities through the MAGIC of birthdays. Since its inception, The Birthday Party Project has celebrated more than 10,000 birthdays with over 58,000 children in attendance.

The two organizations will kick off their partnership on Saturday, Nov. 23 at the Main Event center in Grapevine, Texas More than 300 children and family members from The Birthday Party Project’s agency partners will be in attendance.

“Every child deserves an opportunity to be celebrated on his or her birthday and we cannot wait to see the smiles on the faces of kids as they experience an epic birthday party at Main Event,” said Paige Chenault, Founder, The Birthday Party Project. “We believe that joy changes lives, and a joyful community can change the world. That’s why we couldn’t be more thankful for the support of Main Event to help bring even a little more – actually a lot more – joy to these kids around their special day.”

As part of The Birthday Party Project’s inaugural party at Main Event, children and families from at least 10 agencies in Dallas-Fort Worth will celebrate with two hours of unlimited video games, bowling, laser tag, virtual reality games, billiards, gravity ropes and more. Every November birthday child will also receive a VIP Birthday Badge, a Nothing Bundt Cakes bundtlet and a chance to visit the Main Event Winner’s Choice area to redeem points for cool toys, electronics, sports equipment and over 500 other prizes. The kids will also get to enjoy pizza from the full-service kitchen at Main Event, as well as bottomless beverages.

“Main Event is committed to serving and sharing the most fun experiences with our local communities and this partnership with The Birthday Party Project provides us a very special and unique opportunity to open our doors to some great kids,” said Chris Morris, CEO, Main Event. “These parties are so much more than a celebration; they show these kids that they matter. That message from Paige and her group of birthday enthusiasts really connects with our company and we cannot wait to host these parties all over the country for years to come.”

The Birthday Party Project celebrations at Main Event will be hosted once a quarter, beginning in 2020. The partnership will initiate at Main Event locations in Texas, before expanding to all locations. During each party, approximately 200 attendees will get to enjoy free games, activities, food, desserts and prizes.

To add to the excitement, Main Event is inviting all customers to help elevate the impact by donating their Winner’s Choice Points – the points won during game play – to The Birthday Party Project. All of the donated points will be distributed to children attending Main Event’s quarterly birthday parties so they can experience the excitement of picking out even more prizes inside Winner’s Choice.

To learn more, visit mainevent.com/thebirthdaypartyproject .

About Main Event

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event operates 43 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event offers the most fun you can have under one roof, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit mainevent.com.

About The Birthday Party Project

The Birthday Party Project brings joy to children experiencing homelessness through the magic of birthdays. With the support of birthday enthusiasts, aka volunteers, the non-profit organization partners with homeless shelters and transitional living facilities to host monthly birthday parties for the children living there. Founder and CEO, Paige Chenault, launched The Birthday Party Project in 2012 and since then, The Birthday Party Project has celebrated more than 10,000 birthdays, with over 58,000 children in attendance. The Birthday Party Project accepts monetary donations, in-kind donations of party supplies and gifts, and engages the community through their “Share Your Birthday” campaign. All donations go directly to hosting MAGICAL birthday parties for children in 49 agencies across 15 cities. For more information, visit thebirthdaypartyproject.org .

Contact:

Jami Zimmerman

Champion Management

972-930-9933

jzimmerman@championmgt.com