Main Event Offering $100,000 for ‘Perfect Game’ as Part of Grand Opening Week Celebration in Grand Prairie

All-new location in Grand Prairie will feature latest center format, chances to win prizes for best bowling, pop-a-shot and claw machine skills, plus freebies on laser tag and gravity ropes during week-long party

Main Event will also introduce new signature cocktail and offer chance to win iconic Big Fun Super Sundae

Grand Prairie, TX (RestaurantNews.com) It. Has. Finally. ARRIVED.

Main Event , the fastest growing, most innovative dining and entertainment company in the country, will officially open its 43rd family entertainment center in the country at noon on Sunday, Jan. 26 in Grand Prairie, Texas.

The 50,000-square-foot venue is filled with bowling lanes, video games, virtual reality experiences, gravity ropes and a double-decker laser tag arena as well as a full kitchen and bar stocked with destination-worthy food and drink options.

To celebrate, Main Event has created a grand opening week filled with one-of-a-kind experiences and ways for guests to win a variety of prizes, including ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND DOLLARS!

That’s right, on Monday, Jan. 27, Main Event will give away $100,000 if a perfect game is bowled at its new center in Grand Prairie. Doors and registration open right at 10 a.m. In addition to this challenge, below is a full list of events and prizes as part of grand opening week.

Sunday, Jan. 26: Laser Tag Giveaway – The first 200 guests will receive free laser tag at Main Event Grand Prairie for one year on the first official day of business for the all-new center.

Monday, Jan. 27: Bowl a 300 Challenge – The first guest to bowl a Perfect 300 Game at the new Grand Prairie center will win $100,000. $100 grand. During grand opening week. In Grand Prairie. That sounds amazing.

Tuesday, Jan. 28: Pop-a-Shot Challenge – With more than 100 video games in the center, Main Event is offering free games for a year to the guest who can break the high score on one of its most popular games – pop-a-shot.

Wednesday, Jan. 29: Climb Over the Hump (Day) – First 200 guests enjoy endless access to Main Event Grand Prairie’s gravity ropes after 4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 30: Thirsty Thursday – Introducing the signature drink of Main Event Grand Prairie, available for $1 from 9-11 p.m. Limit two drinks per person.

Friday, Jan. 31: Cash Claw Challenge – Stacks of $100 and $500 will be hidden within the crane machine. Guests can play for free to try to walk away with cash.

Saturday, Feb. 1: Go for a Grand – First person to earn 10,000 points wins their choice of any prize from Winner’s Choice.

Sunday, Feb. 2: Big Fun Super SunDAE Challenge – A challenge for the whole family. Finish a Big Fun Super Sundae in less than 15 minutes and get it for FREE!

“Dallas-Fort Worth is our home, it’s where the idea of Main Event originated, so it seemed more than appropriate for us to pull out all the stops in opening our seventh location in the area,” said Sarah Beddoe, Chief Brand Officer, Main Event. “We are so proud to offer such a unique experience, and to display it in such grand fashion in Grand Prairie. Offering $100,000 to that lucky – I can call it lucky – bowler out there who’s able to bowl a perfect game is just one of the many ways we will continuously thank our loyal guests for supporting us. We couldn’t be prouder to officially be part of the Grand Prairie community and to grow our footprint and impact in the DFW market.”

In cities across America, Main Event is consistently ranked the “best place for birthday parties” – and Grand Prairie will be no different. Main Event’s hassle-free birthday parties are easy and efficient for mom and dad and epic for kids. Parents can have their own dedicated party host and choose from multiple packages featuring a wide variety of activities for all ages, seven days a week from open to close.

Main Event Grand Prairie will offer 22 state-of-the-art bowling lanes, each with unique technology and luxury seating, multi-level laser tag, high-flying gravity ropes and zip line, billiards, shuffleboard and a games gallery featuring more than 100 of the latest interactive and the most virtual reality games – all under one roof – creating a multi-sensory gaming experience like no other. The new center is expected to entertain more than 500,000 guests a year.

In addition to the 50,000 square feet of fun, the ultimate entertainment destination will offer a casual dining experience and handcrafted cocktails in a high-energy sports bar surrounded by big screen TVs, making it the perfect place to hang out, follow your favorite team and challenge friends to a game or two.

Main Event Grand Prairie will likewise offer fully equipped private meeting spaces with the latest audio-visual technology, full-service catering, free Wi-Fi and everything else essential to hosting corporate meetings, team-building exercises, holiday parties and other gatherings, both large and small.

The new center will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to midnight. For more information, visit mainevent.com .

About Main Event

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event operates 43 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event offers the most fun you can have under one roof, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit mainevent.com .

Contact:

Doug Terfehr

Main Event

314-550-0934

doug.terfehr@mainevent.com