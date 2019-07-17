Main Event Invites You to Come Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing

Ultimate family entertainment destination offers buy-one get-one-free session of gravity ropes or laser tag July 18-21

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) When it comes to fun, few places on the planet can compete with the gravity-defying activities that Main Event offers.

As the 50-year moon landing anniversary quickly approaches, Main Event is celebrating by offering guests one FREE session of gravity ropes or laser tag with the purchase of a like session. Available Thursday, July 18 – Sunday, July 21, guests simply use the promo code “Moon” to receive the discounted offer.

“At Main Event, we’re all about family fun, so we thought it was fitting to celebrate the moon landing anniversary with an out-of-this-world experience that everyone can enjoy,” said Main Event’s Chief Brand Officer Sarah Beddoe. “We’re inviting guests to experience the heart-racing thrills of our gravity ropes course or step inside a space-like atmosphere for a multi-level laser tag battle. It’s a great way to have some summer fun at a special price while commemorating this incredible moment in history.”

This FUN 50th anniversary offer will be available at all Main Event locations system-wide. Visit mainevent.com for the operating hours of the location nearest you.

Each Main Event center features state-of-the-art bowling, multi-level laser tag, billiards and a games gallery featuring more than 100 of the latest interactive arcade games. And whether you’re looking for a chef-inspired casual dining experience – with delicious shareables like wings, loaded nachos, oven-baked artisan pizza and more in a full-service American-fare grill – or handcrafted cocktails in a high energy sports bar surrounded by big screen TVs, Main Event is a FUN place to hang out, watch the big game and challenge your friends to a game or two.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment operates 42 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event offers the most FUN you can have under one roof, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit mainevent.com. Main Event: “Eat. Bowl. Play.”

