Main Event Invites Veterans to Have FUN for Free This Veterans Day

All active-duty and retired military personnel invited to enjoy a complimentary entrée and FREE $10 in arcade play on Sunday, Nov. 11

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Main Event Entertainment is honoring the brave men and women that protect our freedom with a special offer this Veterans Day.

On Sunday, Nov. 11, the ultimate family entertainment destination will honor our nation’s veterans and active-duty military by inviting them to their nearest center for FREE food and FUN all day. All military personnel will receive complimentary $10 in arcade play that can be used on all Main Event arcade games, and can choose one entrée from a select menu featuring:

Bacon & Cheddar Burger

Jumbo Wings & Fries Combo

10″ Ultimate Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza

Classic Cobb Salad

Crispy Chicken Tender Sandwich

Chicken Tenders & Fries

“Giving back to our nation’s heroes is a top priority at Main Event,” said President and CEO Chris Morris. “We are looking forward to spending the day with active military members and veterans and letting them know how much we appreciate their service.”

Each Main Event center features state-of-the-art bowling, multi-level laser tag, billiards and an arcade game gallery featuring more than 100 of the latest interactive video games. And whether you’re looking for a chef-inspired casual dining experience – with delicious shareables like wings, loaded nachos, oven-baked artisan pizza and more in a full-service American-fare grill – or handcrafted cocktails in a high-energy sports bar surrounded by big screen TVs, Main Event is a FUN place to hang out, watch the big game and challenge your friends to a game or two.

So whether it’s you, a family member or a friend who has served, head to your favorite Main Event on Veterans Day to celebrate our true American heroes.

Valid military ID or proof of service required. Must show proof of military service with either a military ID card, Veterans Affairs card or discharge papers. Not valid with any other offer. Limit one per day/per center/per military member. Valid from open to close on Sunday Nov. 11, 2018.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment is rapidly growing, with 41 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event offers the most FUN you can have under one roof, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit mainevent.com. Main Event: “Eat. Bowl. Play.”

