Main Event Hosts Play & Apply Hiring Open House For Former Toys R Us Employees

Ultimate entertainment destination seeking top talent during event May 14-18

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Toys R Us employees have been making birthdays, holidays and every day special for years. Why stop now?

Main Event Entertainment is hosting a fun Play & Apply hiring event from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., May 14-18. Former Toys R Us and Babies R Us team members are invited to visit centers around the country to apply and interview for a position at Main Event.

Consistently ranked the “Best Place for Parties,” thanks to its distinctive “Eat. Bowl. Play.” Experience, Main Event specializes in taking days from ordinary to extraordinary. To show candidates just how fun joining the team would be, applicants will each receive a FUNcard once they have completed the interview.

“Main Event’s vision and talent strategies aline with that of Toys R Us – to create uniquely fun experiences for our guests by exceeding expectations, embracing teamwork and having fun,” said Rhonda Merchant, Director of Talent Acquisition at Main Event Entertainment. “With the recent closures of Toys R Us and Babies R Us, we saw an opportunity to turn a challenging situation into something positive for the retail brand’s talented employees.”

Centers around the country have opportunities for customer-facing and back of house team members, operations managers, sales managers, technicians, servers and party hosts. Are you a good fit for one of these positions? RSVP for the Open House at seriousfuntogether.jobs/playandapply.

“Main Event team members are expected to give their best on the job, so we do our part in making sure you stay motivated, feel valued and live your best life,” said Merchant. “We offer competitive pay, a tuition reimbursement program, career development paths, comprehensive benefits and fun perks. We’re growing and look forward to having some hardworking individuals join the Main Event family to create serious fun for our guests.”

Each center features state-of-the-art bowling, multi-level laser tag, billiards and a games gallery featuring more than 100 of the latest interactive video games. And whether you’re looking for a chef-inspired casual dining experience – with delicious shareables like wings, loaded nachos or oven-baked artisan pizza in a full-service American-fare grill – or handcrafted cocktails in a high-energy bar surrounded by big screen TVs, Main Event’s culinary and bartender teams aim to please.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment is rapidly growing, with 40 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event features a unique “Eat. Bowl. Play.” experience, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages to have some serious FUN. The company currently has four new centers under construction with several more in the pipeline for 2018 – 2019 across the East, Midwest and Southern regions. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit mainevent.com.

