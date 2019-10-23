Main Event Hosts Frightfully Fun Halloween Parties

Family-friendly trick-or-treating, zombie laser tag, face painting, balloon artists, costume contest and more – plus a chance to win free laser tag for a year – at all 43 centers nationwide Sunday, Oct. 27

Plano, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Searching for the ultimate Halloween experience? Look no further than Main Event – the go-to destination for families that love creating lasting memories, while having a spooktacularly FUN time.

On Sunday, Oct. 27, Main Event invites princesses, superheroes and ghosts alike to visit their nearest center for a day full of spooktacular FUN! In addition to all the activities Main Event has to offer, candy stations will be set up around each center, so guests can trick-or-treat, rain or shine, throughout the day.

Be sure to come decked out in your spookiest costume and enter the costume contest for your chance to win FREE laser tag for a year! Plus, anyone who visits Main Event dressed in costume on Oct. 27 will receive a free session of Zombie Laser Tag! Even the bowling lanes are Halloween-themed throughout October!

You’ll want to arrive hungry, because Main Event will be offering spooky Halloween-themed food and beverages, including a Graveyard Gelato dessert and a Zombie Blood Bag drink. Every center will also have complimentary face painters and balloon artists throughout the day.

But the fun doesn’t stop there. On Halloween day, every guest that visits Main Event dressed in costume will receive a FREE $10 video game play card. The candy stations will also be back, so guests can trick-or-treat throughout the day.

“We love Halloween and more importantly, we love to have fun,” said Sarah Beddoe, Chief Brand Officer, Main Event. “There’s no other place where you can go trick-or-treating, indulge in spooky food and beverages AND partake in so many fun Halloween-themed activities all under one roof. Plus, our guests don’t have to worry about rain or cold weather while trick-or-treating at Main Event!”

Each Main Event center offers everything a guest could need for FUN, from state-of-the-art bowling to multi-level laser tag to the latest in virtual reality gaming, among more than 100 other interactive video games. To learn more, visit mainevent.com.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment operates 43 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event offers the most FUN you can have under one roof, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit mainevent.com.

