Main Event Entertainment Makes Its Delaware Debut

Nationwide growth continues with grand opening of 50,000-sf dining and entertainment center in Wilmington set for March 6

Wilmington, DE (RestaurantNews.com) Wilmington is about to get a whole lot more FUN.

Main Event Entertainment – the nation’s fastest-growing bowling-anchored dining and entertainment destination – is set to make its Delaware debut at 2900 Fashion Center Blvd. in Wilmington next to Christiana Mall on Tuesday, March 6.

The new 50,000-square-foot center features 22 state-of-the-art bowling lanes with unique technology and luxury seating, laser tag, a gravity ropes course, billiards, shuffleboard and a games gallery featuring nearly 120 of the latest interactive and virtual video games. Main Event offers more ways to have fun than you can pack into one visit!

To kick off the grand opening festivities, Main Event will host an invitation-only VIP event that will include facility tours, food, drinks and games on Sunday, March 4, from 3-6 p.m. Also during the event, Main Event will present a $2,500 check to the Brennen School, Delaware Autism Program. When Wilmington’s new Main Event officially opens its doors to the public on March 6, the celebration will continue with a ceremonial “lane-christening” ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m.

“We are excited to expand into Delaware and to introduce our one-of-a-kind brand to everyone in the Wilmington area,” said Darin Harper, Interim CEO and CFO of Main Event Entertainment. “There’s nothing like Main Event in Delaware, and we have found the perfect location in Wilmington for its debut. We’re extremely proud to be joining this great community and we can’t wait to show off our unique combination of food and fun when we open the doors to our new center on March 6.”

In addition to offering more FUN activities than any other venue in Delaware, Main Event is consistently ranked the “best place for parties,” thanks to its distinctive “Eat. Bowl. Play.” experience. Main Event’s hassle-free birthday parties are easy for parents and epic for kids with multiple packages and activities offered for all ages, seven days a week.

And whether you’re looking for a chef-inspired casual dining experience – with delicious shareables like wings, loaded nachos or oven-baked artisan pizza in a full-service American-fare grill – or handcrafted cocktails in a high energy bar surrounded by big screen TVs, Main Event’s chefs and bartenders aim to please.

The center also offers fully equipped private meeting spaces with the latest audio-visual technology, full-service catering, free Wi-Fi and everything else essential to hosting corporate meetings, team-building exercises, holiday parties and other gatherings both large and small.

The Wilmington Main Event will be open Monday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m., Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.

For more information or to book an event, visit mainevent.com or call 302.722.9466.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment is rapidly growing, with 38 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event features a unique “Eat. Bowl. Play.” experience, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages to Head for Fun. The company currently has four new centers under construction with several more in the pipeline for 2018 – 2019 across the East, Midwest and Southern regions. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit mainevent.com.

Contact:

Ladd Biro

Champion Management

972-930-9933

lbiro@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com