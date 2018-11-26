Main Event Entertainment Makes Its Colorado Debut

Nationwide growth continues with grand opening of 50,000-sf dining and entertainment center in Highlands Ranch

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Highlands Ranch FUN seekers are in luck. Main Event Entertainment – the nation’s fastest-growing bowling-anchored dining and entertainment destination – made its Colorado debut on Nov. 19 at 64 Centennial Blvd. in Highlands Ranch.

The newly built 50,000-square-foot center features 22 state-of-the-art bowling lanes with unique technology and luxury seating, laser tag, a gravity ropes course, billiards, shuffleboard and a games gallery featuring over 120 of the latest interactive and virtual video games. Main Event offers more ways to have fun than you can pack into one visit!

“This is a FUN time for all of us here at Main Event; we couldn’t be more excited to make our Colorado debut and to introduce our unique combination of food and fun to everyone in Highlands Ranch,” said Chris Morris, President and CEO of Main Event Entertainment. “There’s nothing like Main Event in Colorado. We are excited to open our new entertainment center and to provide a destination where families, friends and colleagues have more FUN under one roof than anywhere, rain or shine”.

In addition to offering more FUN activities than any other venue in Colorado, Main Event is consistently ranked the “best place for birthday parties,” thanks to its distinctive “Eat. Bowl. Play.” experience. Main Event’s hassle-free birthday parties are easy for parents and epic for kids with multiple packages and activities offered for all ages, seven days a week.

And whether you’re looking for a chef-inspired casual dining experience – with delicious shareables like wings, loaded nachos, oven-baked artisan pizza and more in a full-service American-fare grill – or handcrafted cocktails in a high energy sports bar surrounded by big screen TVs, Main Event is a FUN place to hang out, watch the big game and challenge your friends to a game or two.

The center also offers fully equipped private meeting spaces with the latest audio-visual technology, full-service catering, free Wi-Fi and everything else essential to hosting corporate meetings, team-building exercises, holiday parties and other gatherings both large and small. Main Event has an on-site Sales Team ready to help. For sales or more information, call 303.209.3877 or visit mainevent.com.

The Highlands Ranch Main Event center is open Monday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment is rapidly growing, with 42 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event features a unique “Eat. Bowl. Play.” experience, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages to have some Serious FUN, Together. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit mainevent.com.

