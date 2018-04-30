Main Event Entertainment To Make Its Maryland Debut

Nationwide growth continues with grand opening of 50,000-sf dining and entertainment center in Columbia set for May 8

Columbia, MD (RestaurantNews.com) Columbia FUN seekers are about to discover their new favorite destination.

Main Event Entertainment – the nation’s fastest-growing bowling-anchored dining and entertainment destination – is set to make its Maryland debut at 10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy. #2520 in The Mall at Columbia on Tuesday, May 8.

The newly built 50,000-square-foot center features 22 state-of-the-art bowling lanes with unique technology and luxury seating, laser tag, billiards, shuffleboard and a games gallery featuring over 120 of the latest interactive and virtual video games. Main Event offers more ways to have fun than you can pack into one visit!

To kick off the grand opening festivities, Main Event will host an invitation-only VIP event that will include facility tours, food, drinks and games on Sunday, May 6, from 3-6 p.m. On May 8, the celebration will continue with a ceremonial “lane-christening” ribbon-cutting ceremony by invitation at 12 noon. Also, during the event, Main Event will present a $2,500 check to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center.

Main Event will officially open its doors to the public at 2 p.m. on May 8.

“We are excited to introduce our unique combination of food and fun to everyone in Columbia and the surrounding area when we open the doors on May 8,” said Chris Morris, President and CEO of Main Event Entertainment. “There’s nothing like Main Event in Maryland, and we have found the perfect location in Columbia for its debut. We can’t wait to give everyone in the area a place where they can have some serious FUN with family, friends, and colleagues. We’re extremely proud to expand into Maryland and to be joining this great community.”

In addition to offering more FUN activities than any other venue in Maryland, Main Event is consistently ranked the “best place for parties,” thanks to its distinctive “Eat. Bowl. Play.” experience. Main Event’s hassle-free birthday parties are easy for parents and epic for kids with multiple packages and activities offered for all ages, seven days a week.

“The Mall in Columbia is thrilled to have Main Event Entertainment join our growing list of new merchants, restaurants, and entertainment venues,” said Barbara Nicklas, Senior General Manager of The Mall in Columbia. “Main Event is the perfect partner as we continue to create the best family entertainment and shopping in the region.”

The center also offers fully equipped private meeting spaces with the latest audio-visual technology, full-service catering, free Wi-Fi and everything else essential to hosting corporate meetings, team-building exercises, holiday parties and other gatherings both large and small. Main Event is already booking birthday parties and corporate events.

And whether you’re looking for a chef-inspired casual dining experience – with delicious shareables like wings, loaded nachos or oven-baked artisan pizza in a full-service American-fare grill – or handcrafted cocktails in a high energy bar surrounded by big screen TVs, Main Event’s chefs and bartenders aim to please.

The Columbia Main Event center will be open Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., Tuesday through Thursday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to midnight, Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m.

For more information or to book an event, visit mainevent.com or call 410.995.9009.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment is rapidly growing, with 40 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event features a unique “Eat. Bowl. Play.” experience, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages to have some Serious FUN, Together. The company currently has three new centers under construction with several more in the pipeline for 2018 – 2019 across the East, Midwest and Southern regions. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit mainevent.com.

