Main Event Entertainment Launches Friday Night FUN and Games

Student Friday Night FUN and Games pass is just $10.95 at all 41 centers through Nov. 16

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Friday night after the game FUN just got better thanks to Main Event Entertainment’s new Friday Night FUN and Games pass.

The nation’s fastest-growing family entertainment center, featuring bowling, laser tag and state-of-the-art games, is continuing to prove its commitment to offer the most FUN you can have under one roof with the launch of this winning offer.

Beginning today, Aug. 31, students 18-years-old and under can keep the Friday night excitement going by rolling into Main Event after the football game and playing unlimited activities or unlimited arcade games for just $10.95 per pass!

“Main Event wanted to offer something special in the tradition of ‘Friday Night Lights’ with our new Friday FUN and Games promotion,” said Chris Morris, CEO and President of Main Event Entertainment. “Every fall, back-to-school and high school football is an American way of life in almost every community. We’re adding some FUN to Friday evening entertainment for students. Now students can have fun with their friends in a SAFE place to hang out after the game, all for an affordable price that will make parents happy as well. Win or lose the football game, every student wins at Main Event. We’re inviting the student fans, the teams, the band, cheer and even the little brothers and sisters to stop by. We don’t even care if a few teachers, parents, coaches or even the referees show up to grab a bite and watch the high school football highlights on our big screen TVs and be part the FUN.”

Students can take advantage of this FUN offer every Friday from 9 p.m. to close, through Nov. 16.

Each Main Event center features state-of-the-art bowling, multi-level laser tag, billiards and a games gallery featuring more than 100 of the latest interactive video games. Main Event offers all kinds of FUN food and beverage options – with delicious shareables like wings, loaded nachos, oven-baked artisan pizza and more in a full-service American-fare grill – Main Event also offers great game watching areas surrounded by big screen TVs, a FUN place to hang out, watch the high school football highlights and maybe challenge your friends to a game or two.

From hassle-free birthday parties to company team-building events to an evening out enjoying a great meal and some friendly competition, Main Event offers more ways to have fun than you can pack into one visit! For more information, visit mainevent.com.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment is rapidly growing, with 41 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event offers the most FUN you can have under one roof, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit mainevent.com. Main Event: “Eat. Bowl. Play.”

