Main Event Entertainment Enhances Its Distinctive “Eat. Bowl. Play.” Experience With New Spring Menu

New menu and ‘Food & FUN’ combo available beginning April 16

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Main Event Entertainment is continuing to prove its dedication to providing an enhanced dining experience for its guests with the launch of a new chef-driven menu featuring gourmet burgers, shareable appetizers, signature pizzas, and seasonal cocktails.

Main Event is most excited about the addition of its new Angus Beef Steakburger and Signature Burger Sauce that will be featured on all of its specialty burger builds. The new burger is distinctively juicy and flavorful due to the higher marbling levels of the premium angus beef. Guests wanting a healthier spring option, can indulge in the Best Turkey Burger Ever, a grilled turkey burger served with house-made pickled onions and honey mustard sauce.

The Spring Menu will launch nationwide in all 39 Main Event centers on Monday, April 16, and will also feature:

Shareable Appetizers

Honey Sriracha BBQ Wings – classic or boneless wings tossed in Main Event’s new house-made sweet heat sauce

– classic or boneless wings tossed in Main Event’s new house-made sweet heat sauce Cheddar Cheese Bites – yellow and white cheddar cheese, lightly fried and served with marinara sauce and ranch dressing

– yellow and white cheddar cheese, lightly fried and served with marinara sauce and ranch dressing Pretzel Dippers – hot, bite-sized pretzels baked and served with warm cheddar cheese queso and whole grain honey mustard dip

Signature Pizza

The Works 2.0 – Italian sausage, pepperoni, Virginia ham, roasted mushrooms and onions, green peppers, fresh shaved parmesan, mozzarella, and provolone cheeses

– Italian sausage, pepperoni, Virginia ham, roasted mushrooms and onions, green peppers, fresh shaved parmesan, mozzarella, and provolone cheeses Ultimate Sausage & Pepperoni– double the pepperoni, double the sausage, double the yum!

Cocktails

1800 ® Watermelon – 1800 Reposado® tequila, shaken with watermelon puree and fresh margarita mix, garnished with a berry lime salt

® – 1800 Reposado® tequila, shaken with watermelon puree and fresh margarita mix, garnished with a berry lime salt Tito’s Spiked Lemonades – Tito’s Handmade® vodka and fresh lemon juices that come in our favorite summertime flavors of Strawberry & Watermelon

– Tito’s Handmade® vodka and fresh lemon juices that come in our favorite summertime flavors of Strawberry & Watermelon Tropical Mai Tai – Bacardi Light rum and Disaronno Amaretto mixed with orange and pineapple juices, sweet & sour, and grenadine, topped with a float of Myers’s dark rum

These elevated new offerings were created by Mark Boyton, Main Event’s new Director of Menu Innovation, who joined the team in early January.

“I’m excited to be working in this fun, dynamic environment, and look forward to the culinary advancements we are going to create to further prove Main Event’s dedication to enhanced food and beverages,” said Boyton. “Our goal is to deliver an exceptional dining experience that matches the fun and celebratory atmosphere we create every day in all of our locations nationwide.”

Boyton joins Director of Brand Marketing Donna Ruch, who started with Main Event last July, bringing over 20 years of restaurant experience to the team.

“We are extremely thrilled to have Mark join our team and can’t wait to see where he takes our Food & Beverage program,” said Ruch. “His years of experience crafting craveable menu items will assist us in delivering a best-in-class food and beverage experience.”

In addition, Main Event is updating its Food & FUN Combo that allows guests to have food with their play at a great value. Available all day, every day for just $17.95, guests can enjoy one of eight different full-size entrées – including the new Bacon & Cheddar Burger – and receive a $10 FUNcard for game play!

To check out the new menu or book an event, visit mainevent.com.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment is rapidly growing, with 39 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event features a unique “Eat. Bowl. Play.” experience, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages to Head for Fun. The company currently has four new centers under construction with several more in the pipeline for 2018 – 2019 across the East, Midwest and Southern regions. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit mainevent.com.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com