Main Event Entertainment Debuts New Shareable Menu Items

Big Fun Super Sundae

Ultimate entertainment destination launches innovative new offerings that you can’t get anywhere else

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Life is short, eat dessert first! That’s what guests will be saying when they order the new Big Fun Super Sundae, one of many new shareable menu items launching at Main Event Entertainment.

The colossal dessert, that serves up to four people, is made with four types of gelatos, strawberry, chocolate, vanilla and the new blue cookies & cream, topped with chocolate brownies, chocolate chip cookies, chocolate syrup, cinnamon-sugar donut holes, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles and candy. This is the perfect dessert to share with friends and family after a game of bowling or an hour of arcade game play.

To celebrate the launch of the new sundae, Main Event is also debuting a seven-foot sundae photo stand in their centers so guests can take photos with the dessert and capture the delicious memory.

Additional new innovative and shareable menu items include:

Queso Creation Appetizer – Main Event’s house-made signature queso is served with sides of bacon, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, scratch-made guacamole and sour cream. It’s a great way for you to play chef and create your perfect queso just the way you like it.

Jumbo Wings – These new bone-in wings are larger than ever, tossed in your favorite wing sauce and served with your favorite dipping sauces.

Warm Skillet Cookie – A giant, warm, ooey-gooey, milk chocolate chip cookie, baked and topped with creamy vanilla gelato.

Main Event Burger Crispy Chicken Tender Sandwich Wild West Burger Kid’s Hot Dog Meal

In addition to fun shareable menu items, Main Event has also added plenty of craveable items for those folks who don’t want to share, like the Main Event Burger. This burger boasts two angus steak burgers, four slices of American cheese and four slices of bacon on a toasted brioche bun with all the fixin’s. Other new menu items include: a Crispy Chicken Tender Sandwich, the Wild West Burger made with Sriracha BBQ sauce and gourmet onion rings, a new Kid’s Hot Dog Meal and a gluten-friendly cauliflower crust substitution on any signature pizza. For guests over the age of 21, Main Event has just debuted its Grand Margarita, Frozen Sangria Swirl Margarita and the Blue Hawaiian.

“At Main Event, we continuously focus on the creation of innovative, craveable, shareable menu items that elevate the experience you have when you are in one of our centers,” said Director of Menu Innovation Mark Boyton. “Sharing ‘one-of-a-kind’ food and beverages with friends and family is a big part of having the most FUN you can have under one roof. The smile on our guests faces when they see our new over-sized sundae says it all and lets us know that we are delivering on our promise of fun.”

To view the full list of new menu items, visit mainevent.com.

Each Main Event center features state-of-the-art bowling, multi-level laser tag, billiards and a games gallery featuring more than 100 of the latest interactive video games. And whether you’re looking for a chef-inspired casual dining experience – with delicious shareables like wings, loaded nachos, oven-baked artisan pizza and more in a full-service American-fare grill – or handcrafted cocktails in a high energy sports bar surrounded by big screen TVs, Main Event is a FUN place to hang out, watch the big game and challenge your friends to a game or two.

From hassle-free birthday parties to company team-building events to an evening out enjoying a great meal and some friendly competition, Main Event offers more ways to have fun than you can pack into one visit!

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment is rapidly growing, with 41 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event offers the most FUN you can have under one roof, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit mainevent.com. Main Event: “Eat. Bowl. Play.”

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com