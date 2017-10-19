Main Event Entertainment Debuts Delicious New Menu

Roast Beef Dippers, Prickly Pear Margarita and more available starting Oct. 23

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Main Event Entertainment is launching a new menu that will enhance its distinctive “Eat. Bowl. Play.” experience. The ultimate entertainment destination is about to debut new chef-driven sandwiches and specialty margaritas at all of its 38 locations.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 23, Main Event centers will start serving up three new sandwiches that include:

Southern Crispy Chicken Sandwich – southern style crispy chicken breast, caramelized onion-bacon jam ranch dressing, shredded lettuce, tomato and red onion

Roast Beef Dippers – shaved roast beef, horseradish mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, tomato and red onion, served on a buttery garlic knot bun with a side of au jus

Ham & Cheese Slammers – thinly sliced Virginia ham, Swiss cheese, honey mustard, shredded lettuce, tomato and red onion, served on a soft buttery garlic knot bun

Additionally, Main Event will be launching three new margaritas for its 21 and over guests to enjoy. The refreshing, hand-shaken line-up includes:

Prickly Pear ‘Rita – Don Julio silver tequila, Cointreau, prickly pear and fresh margarita mix

Triple Strawberry 'Rita – Herradura silver tequila, triple sec, strawberry puree and fresh sliced strawberries, finished with a strawberry lime salt

Spicy Jalapeño Mango 'Rita – 1800 Reposado tequila, triple sec, mango puree, fresh sliced jalapeños and fresh margarita mix

“At Main Event, we’re dedicated to creating a fun and unique experience for our guests and our dining options are an important part of that experience,” said Donna Ruch, Director of Brand Marketing for Main Event Entertainment. “We’re excited to serve these innovative new food and beverage offerings, that I’m certain our guests will love.”

Main Event is consistently ranked the “best place for parties,” thanks to its distinctive “Eat. Bowl. Play.” experience. From hassle-free birthday parties to company team-building events to an evening out enjoying a great meal and some friendly competition, Main Event offers more ways to have fun than you can pack into one visit!

Each center features state-of-the-art bowling, multi-level laser tag, a high ropes adventure course, billiards and a games gallery featuring more than 100 of the latest interactive video games. And whether you’re looking for a chef-inspired casual dining experience in a full-service American-fare restaurant, specialty pizzas in an Italian-themed cafe or handcrafted cocktails in a high energy bar surrounded by big screen TVs, Main Event’s chefs and bartenders aim to please.

For more information or to book an event, visit mainevent.com.

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment is rapidly growing, with 38 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event features a unique “Eat. Bowl. Play.” experience, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages to Head for Fun. The company currently has multiple new centers under construction with several more in the pipeline for 2018 across the East, Midwest and Southern regions. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit mainevent.com.

