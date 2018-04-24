Main Event Is Breathing Fun Back Into Toys “R” Us Gift Cards

Ultimate entertainment destination will exchange retailer’s gift cards for FUNcards through May 31

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) The last day to use a Toys “R” Us gift card has passed, but there’s still time to turn your misfortune into fun!

Main Event Entertainment announced that starting April 23, guests can bring any unredeemed Toys “R” Us plastic gift card to their favorite Main Event center and exchange it for $20 in game play. Guests can use it to earn points playing in the games gallery featuring more than 100 of the latest interactive video games and redeem them for toys!

Guests will receive one $20 FUNcard, good for game play only, for each Toys “R” Us gift card, regardless of the value remaining on the card. Limit two gift cards redeemed, per person, per day.

“We wanted to take a challenging situation and make it more positive for our guests,” said Brendan Mauri, Senior Director of Marketing at Main Event Entertainment. “We understand that parents and kids all across the country were upset by the closing of one of their favorite retail brands, so we wanted to offer a silver lining to them by turning their expired gift cards into $20 of pure fun!”

All Toys “R” Us gift cards expired on April 21. The retail chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September and is in the midst of a liquidation and asset auction overseen by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Virginia.

Main Event is only offering this fun exchange program through May 31, so be sure to act fast and head into your nearest Main Event center today. For locations and more information, visit mainevent.com.

Main Event is consistently ranked the “best place for parties,” thanks to its distinctive “Eat. Bowl. Play.” experience. From hassle-free birthday parties to company team-building events to an evening out enjoying a great meal and some friendly competition, Main Event offers more ways to have fun than you can pack into one visit!

Each center features state-of-the-art bowling, multi-level laser tag, billiards and a games gallery featuring more than 100 of the latest interactive video games. And whether you’re looking for a chef-inspired casual dining experience – with delicious shareables like wings, loaded nachos or oven-baked artisan pizza in a full-service American-fare grill – or handcrafted cocktails in a high-energy bar surrounded by big screen TVs, Main Event’s chefs and bartenders aim to please.

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment is rapidly growing, with 39 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event features a unique “Eat. Bowl. Play.” experience, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages to have some serious FUN. The company currently has four new centers under construction with several more in the pipeline for 2018 – 2019 across the East, Midwest and Southern regions. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit mainevent.com.

