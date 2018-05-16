Main Event Appoints Les Lehner As Chief Development Officer

Les Lehner

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Main Event Entertainment, LP, a subsidiary of Ardent Leisure Group (ASX: AAD) (Ardent), is pleased to announce that Les Lehner has been appointed as Chief Development Officer of Main Event Entertainment.

Lehner brings more than 20 years of professional retail development, procurement and finance experience, with over 15 years in the family entertainment space. He has been responsible for driving long term strategic growth in addition to managing and developing numerous high-visibility areas of the company, including corporate real estate development, construction management, architecture and design, real estate, legal, facilities management, supply chain purchasing and overall procurement strategy.

“Les is a dynamic development executive with extensive leadership experience that will be invaluable as we move forward with our expansion plans,” said Chris Morris, President and CEO of Main Event Entertainment, LP. “We’re thrilled to have him on the team leading such a crucial part of the business.”

Prior to joining Main Event, Lehner served as SVP, Chief Development Officer and Chief Procurement Officer for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB), a popular casual dining restaurant chain with over 35,000 employees. During his tenure at RRGB, Lehner increased the company’s corporate portfolio by over 100 restaurant locations through new restaurant growth and acquisitions. He additionally executed a corporate brand transformation program, remodeling more than 350 restaurants in three years.

Before RRGB, Lehner held executive and senior positions with CEC Entertainment (owners of Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza). CEC is a nationally recognized family dining and entertainment concept with over 700 restaurants domestic and internationally. While Lehner was with CEC, he more than doubled its size with new corporate, franchise and international restaurants.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to work for an extraordinary brand like Main Event,” said Lehner. “I believe the business has tremendous growth potential and I am confident we can build on the company’s established foundation of success.”

About Main Event Entertainment

Founded in 1998, Dallas-based Main Event Entertainment is rapidly growing, with 40 centers across the United States serving more than 20 million guests annually. Main Event features a unique “Eat. Bowl. Play.” experience, making it the perfect place for families, young adults and groups of all ages. For more information, including a complete photo gallery, visit mainevent.com.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com