Maillard Tavern, Tony Priolo's burger shack, opens Thursday

Tony Priolo, chef/owner of Piccolo Sogno and Nonnina restaurants, is getting into the burger game.

Maillard Tavern (494 N. Milwaukee Ave.), a tiny 40-seater across the street from Piccolo Sogno, opens Thursday with a menu of 8-ounce burgers, duck-fat fries, sandwiches and chili.

The Maillard reaction, for those of you who aren’t food science geeks, is the heat-induced reaction of amino acids and sugars; it’s what gives pan-seared fish, broiled steaks and toasted marshmallows their distinct exterior flavors. It’s the search for that flavor, Priolo said, that explains why the Maillard Tavern burgers will consist of two 4-ounce patties rather than a single 8-ouncer.

“All the burgers will be cooked on a steam-injected gas griddle,” Priolo said. “Two 4-ounce patties gives you four sides of (char), for that jump-in-your-mouth flavor.”

The building housing Maillard Tavern hadn’t been used since the ‘70s, Priolo said, when he tracked down the landlord and negotiated a deal.

“It took me two years to find the landlord,” he said. “When I took over, there were holes in the walls — a real eyesore.”

The menu will include seven burgers, all served on a toasted potato bun with duck-fat fries made from Norwis potatoes, which Priolo sources from Maine. Among the selections will be a Maillard burger (bacon and onion jam, cheddar, pickles, Dijon mustard and crispy onions), the Grand (blue cheese, barbecue sauce, pickles, caramelized onions) and El Jefe (pickled jalapenos, chipotle mayo, pepper jack cheese, fried egg).

Sandwiches include buttermilk chicken breast, and a Sloppy Giuseppe made with wild boar meat. The plant-based Impossible Burger will be on the menu as well. The bar will offer cocktails and craft beer. Throwback sweets include milkshakes, sundaes, a banana split and fried doughnut sticks with chocolate fondue.

Maillard Tavern will be open for lunch and dinner daily.

