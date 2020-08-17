Mail-voting critic Trump returned mail ballot to Palm Beach County elections office — then continues assault on the practice

President Donald Trump, the nation’s most outspoken foe of mail voting, has returned his mail ballot for Tuesday’s Florida primary to the Palm Beach County elections office. On the same day, he criticized the use of drop boxes, used by many in Florida to return their mail ballots. Democrats stepped up their warnings that Trump is attempting to sabotage the Postal Service to help his re-election. U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said the Postal Service would struggle with an expected increase in mail voting, the same way it has to deal with increased demand when people mail holiday cards.