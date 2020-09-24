Magic Cup Cafe Empowers First-Time Beverage Entrepreneurs, Eyes New Franchise Location in McKinney TX





( RestaurantNews.com ) Boba tea, smoothie, and coffee concept Magic Cup Cafe is announcing a new franchise location to open in McKinney, TX, in 2021. The announcement comes 14 months after the company began its franchise program.

Magic Cup co-founder and COO My Lynn Nguyen is excited to have new franchise partners Tam T Trinh and Chi Tran on board. She expressed, “We all share a customer-focused business sense, and a desire to showcase products that bring families and friends closer together. The Magic Cup Franchise team is 100% here to help Tam and Chi succeed. We invest in the expert training and support of our franchise partners.”

Experienced business owners, Trinh and Tran were inspired to build their first business after they both worked in beauty salons while going to college. Soon after graduation, they transformed a struggling California salon into a popular beauty spa destination in a matter of months. Trinh and Tran then went international, opening the Midori Spa – a multi-level business complete with a full-service salon, juice bar, and more – in Binh Duong New City, Vietnam.

On the bubble tea industry, Trinh says “We’ve been boba addicts our whole lives, and we’ve always wanted to get involved in this industry.” She adds that though she and Tran had been long-time customers, this location will mark their first venture into food and beverage.

“Magic Cup’s many resources and the team’s passionate belief in their brand have given us the assurance that we made the right choice” says Trinh. They also knew that Magic Cup’s comprehensive training and franchisee support, provided by Nguyen and her franchise consultants, would amount to a recipe for success in business ownership and financial freedom.

Doors are expected to open at the new McKinney location in 2021. Those interested in becoming franchise partners can learn more at magiccupfranchise.com or Contact: Gary Occhiogrosso at gary@frangrow.com .

About Magic Cup Franchise

Specializing in hands-on leadership training for entrepreneurs at all levels, Magic Cup is devoted to helping business owners create a legacy all their own. The company’s proprietary franchise system leverages original products, international appeal, streamlined operations, and year-round marketing to support franchisees as they develop a lasting foothold in the competitive beverage market. Accepted applicants can expect to gain expertise in bubble tea and coffee drinks and will be given all the tools necessary to help their business grow over time.

Contact:

Gary Ochiogrosso

gary@frangrow.com

917-991-2465

The post Magic Cup Cafe Empowers First-Time Beverage Entrepreneurs, Eyes New Franchise Location in McKinney TX first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.