Magic Cup Cafe: Bubble Tea Concept Plans To Celebrate Year of the Rat with Lunar New Year Festivities

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Magic Cup Cafe , a high-quality bubble tea, smoothie, and coffee cafe concept, will host an event to celebrate Lunar New Year at its locations in Houston, TX and Richardson, TX. The Lunar New Year is January 25th. Celebrations and events are scheduled beginning January 17th through February 2nd.

My Lynn Nguyen, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at Magic Cup, has hosted the annual Lunar New Year event for the past 4 years. The family friendly event spreads cultural awareness of an Asian national holiday through traditional performances and activities. “I am happy to share my childhood memories with neighbors and friends,” Ms. Nguyen says in a statement which follows the company’s mission to “bring people together and share magic moments with those in its community.” At the event, visitors can expect to see a traditional lion dance by a local youth performance group. Event-goers will also receive a celebratory red envelope with a coupon offer inside, including the chance to win a free drink. Kids and adults alike will enjoy an exciting performance, premium beverages, and fun games.

As a proud and involved member of her community, Ms.Nguyen stated, “Our success, in large part, is due to the love and support we have received from our local community.” Magic Cup uses a community-driven approach to put the customer rst and build a relationship with those in its neighborhood. The bubble tea concept has hosted and participated in several community events, which include vending at local food festivals, hosting holiday celebrations, and organizing donation drives.

Magic Cup Cafe will be franchising 5 cafes to select franchise partners in Houston and Dallas within the next few years. Each location will participate in community engagement such as the Lunar New Year event. To learn more about owning a cafe, visit their website at http://www.magiccupfranchise.com or Contact: Gary Occhiogrosso at gary@frangrow.com. www.franchisegrowthsolutions.com

About Magic Cup Cafe