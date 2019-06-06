Maggiano’s Teams Up with Make-A-Wish for Its 16th Annual Eat-A-Dish for Make-A-Wish Campaign

Guests of America’s favorite casual-dining restaurant can help grant life-changing wishes for children battling critical illnesses

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Now through Aug. 7, Maggiano’s Little Italy® is hosting its 16th annual Eat-A-Dish for Make-A-Wish® campaign. Guests are invited to help the restaurant reach its goal of raising $1,000,000 to grant transformative wishes for children battling critical illnesses.

Guests can help grant wishes in one (or more) of the following ways:

Enjoy a chef-featured item through Aug. 7 – Guests can choose from dishes such as Angel Hair Saffron Langostino Lobster or Amalfi Lemon Chicken in June and Pesto Perlini Mozzarella Pasta or Salmon with Crispy Calabrian Shrimp in July. For every select featured menu item ordered, $1 will be donated to Make-A-Wish. And for every glass of Wish or Summer Lemonade ordered, 50 cents will also be donated.

Savor each bite of fluffy chef-featured pancakes during brunch or order the chef-featured dessert and $1 will be donated to Make-A-Wish year-round. During the campaign, Guests can look forward to enjoying decadent Banana Split or Chocolate Cannoli Pancakes, Banana Split Cheesecake or six layers of Chocolate Cannoli Cake.

Order the Create Your Own Pasta carryout package between June 10-June 21 or June 27-July 8 and $3 will be donated to Make-A-Wish.

Get social by sharing a photo of their experience at Maggiano’s on Twitter and/or Instagram using #EatADish4MAW.

To-date, Maggiano’s annual Eat-A-Dish for Make-A-Wish campaign has raised over $9 million and granted more than 1,200 life-changing wishes.

“Our passion at Maggiano’s is to make people feel special, so we are honored to have the opportunity to raise money, grant wishes and create special memories for the wish kids,” said Kelly C. Baltes, President of Maggiano’s. “We are fully committed to the belief that a wish experience can be a game-changer for a child with a critical illness, which is why we continue to partner with Make-A-Wish for this life-changing campaign. Year after year, I’m amazed by our incredible Guests and Teammates who go above and beyond to support this campaign, and I am excited about the difference our team will make this year.”

“Maggiano’s has continued to be one of our greatest supporters, committed to helping children with critical illnesses replace fear with confidence, anxiety with hope and sadness with joy,” said Richard Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. “Wishes are only made possible through the generosity of individual and corporate donors, like Maggiano’s, and we look forward to continuing to grant even more life-changing wishes, one dish at a time.”

For more information about Eat-A-Dish for Make-A-Wish, visit maggianos.com/make-a-wish-2019.

About Maggiano’s Little Italy®

Maggiano’s Little Italy specializes in Italian-American cuisine served in a warm and friendly atmosphere. Maggiano’s menu features both classic and contemporary recipes – authentic pastas, signature salads, prime steaks, fresh seafood, regular chef specials and specialty desserts. Maggiano’s 53 restaurants nationwide offer brunch, lunch and dinner as well as delivery, carryout services and banquet spaces for special occasions. Maggiano’s is owned and operated by Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT), one of the world’s leading casual dining restaurant companies, serving more than one million guests daily. Brinker owns or franchises more than 1,600 restaurants in 32 countries and two territories. In addition to Maggiano’s, Brinker owns and operates Chili’s® Grill & Bar.

Follow news about Maggiano’s on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest. For additional information, including the restaurant nearest you, please visit maggianos.com.

About Make-A-Wish®

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child’s wish to life because a wish is an integral part of a child’s treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and nearly 40,000 volunteers across the U.S., grant a wish every 34 minutes, on average, somewhere in the country. Since 1980, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 315,000 wishes to children in the U.S. and its territories; more than 15,600 in 2018 alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org.

