Maggiano’s Named America’s Favorite Casual-Dining Chain

Renowned Italian-American brand tops the list in Market Force’s annual survey

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) The passion of Maggiano’s Little Italy® Teammates is simple – make every Guest feel special. From made-from-scratch, classic Italian-American dishes served family style to its welcoming, family atmosphere, Maggiano’s sets the bar high.

Maggiano’s Guests agree.

According to an annual restaurant industry study from Market Force Information® – one of the most cited in the industry – Maggiano’s is America’s Favorite Casual-Dining Chain, winning this year’s title with a composite loyalty index score of 64 percent.

The study polled more than 6,000 consumers to understand America’s favorite casual brands in seven categories, such as pizza, breakfast, steakhouse, Italian and seafood. Maggiano’s is the overall champion and topped the charts for the best food and best value, a rare balance in the casual dining segment. Maggiano’s also placed first in the Italian category for the fifth year in a row.

“It’s an incredible honor for Maggiano’s to be named America’s Favorite Casual-Dining Chain,” said Maggiano’s President Kelly C. Baltes. “At Maggiano’s, our passion is to make our Guests feel special, no matter the occasion. The attention to detail that’s executed by each of our talented Executive Chefs is incomparable, ensuring that we always serve the best dish possible. Additionally, all of our Teammates go above and beyond to create a level of service second to none. It’s exciting to know that our Guests appreciate our dedication to exemplary service, craveable food and memorable experiences.”

In 1991, Maggiano’s opened its first location on the corner of Clark Street and Grand Avenue in Chicago. The restaurant was successful from the very beginning, with eager diners sometimes waiting hours for an opportunity to enjoy made-from-scratch recipes passed down through generations. The meals have always been served family-style, making Maggiano’s the go-to destination for special occasions and getting together with family and friends.

About Maggiano’s Little Italy®

Maggiano’s Little Italy specializes in Italian-American cuisine served in a warm and friendly atmosphere. Maggiano’s menu features both classic and contemporary recipes – authentic pastas, signature salads, prime steaks, fresh seafood, regular chef specials and specialty desserts. Maggiano’s 52 restaurants nationwide offer brunch, lunch and dinner as well as delivery, carryout services and banquet spaces for special occasions. Maggiano’s is owned and operated by Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT), one of the world’s leading casual dining restaurant companies, serving more than one million guests daily. Brinker owns or franchises more than 1,600 restaurants in 32 countries and two territories. In addition to Maggiano’s, Brinker owns and operates Chili’s® Grill & Bar.

Follow news about Maggiano’s on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Pinterest. For additional information, including the restaurant nearest you, please visit maggianos.com.

About Market Force Information

Market Force Information is a customer experience (CX) management company that provides location-level measurement solutions that help businesses protect their brand reputation, delight customers and make more money. Solutions include customer experience surveys, employee engagement surveys, mystery shopping, contact center services and social media review tracking, which are integrated into one technology and analytics platform, KnowledgeForce. Founded in 2005, Market Force has a growing global presence, with offices in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France and Spain. It serves more than 200 clients that operate multi-location businesses, including restaurants, major retailers, grocery and drug stores, petro/convenience stores, banking & financial institutions and entertainment brands. The company has been recognized as one of the Top 50 Market Research Organizations in the AMA Gold Report. For more information about Market Force, please visit marketforce.com.

