Madeline's, once a beloved Schuylkill County restaurant, nearing rebirth in Fogelsville

A beloved Schuylkill County restaurant that closed six and a half years ago due to a fire is nearing a rebirth in Lehigh County.

Madeline’s, which operated from 2007 to 2012 at 1100 E. Market St. in Orwigsburg, is set to be reimagined next month in Fogelsville.

“We expect to be open at the end of March, assuming all goes as planned,” a Feb. 9 post on the business’ Facebook page reads.

Husband and wife owners Jay and Nadine King last March broke ground on the restaurant, located just off Route 100 at 1250 Turnstone Drive, next to the Weis Plaza.

The two-story restaurant, featuring a tagline of “where friends gather,” will feature a 125-seat dining room on the ground floor and banquet space for about 75 people on the second floor, Nadine told The Morning Call last year.

“We’re excited to be coming to Fogelsville,” Nadine said. “We’ll be able to host corporate meetings, small weddings, birthday parties and other private events.”

The original Madeline’s, known for its “casual, fine dining with creative, gourmet flair,” extensive wine menu and top-notch service, was heavily damaged by a June 2012 fire that started in a utility closet on the outside deck.

The restaurant was beloved by locals as well as visitors, including customers of Cabela’s sporting goods store near Hamburg, about eight miles south of the restaurant.

In a 2009 Morning Call restaurant review, freelance reviewer Susan Gottshall found “real ingenuity” with Madeline’s seasonal menu.

While dining with a companion, she described a quail appetizer as “delectable,” a black and blue New York strip steak as “wonderfully dense with layered, rich flavor” and house-made German chocolate cake as “too good to be forgotten.”

“Hands down, my favorite was the cinnamon-glazed, grilled pork chop ($24.95),” Gottshall wrote. “The 12-ounce chop was lightly coated with the spice, finished with cinnamon cream sauce and garnished with prosciutto-wrapped figs.”

The new Madeline’s, with a burgundy, green and mustard yellow color scheme, will feature seasonal selections and a mix of new dishes and old favorites, said Nadine, who recalled the crab cakes, steaks and lamb entrees as being especially big sellers.

There will be a bar, outdoor patio and second-floor balcony.

The restaurant is currently accepting reservations for private parties scheduled after May 1.

For details about the banquet facility and menu, contact event coordinator Valerie Moreno at 484-735-1822 or valerie@madelinesfogelsville.com.

