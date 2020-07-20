  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Madden 21 ratings: Lamar Jackson’s game-breaking skills, Ravens’ speedy offense and a surprise top player

July 20, 2020 | 11:14am
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Jamie O'Connell

Here’s everything you need to know about the Ravens in this year’s edition of Madden.